BRP Recalls Can-Am All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Crash Hazard

Description:

This recall involves model years 25 and 26 Can-Am Outlander 500 or 700 Pro and Max Pro ATVs equipped with Speed Limiter Mode and model years 23 and 24 Can-Am Outlander Pro and Max Pro ATVs equipped with Speed Limiter Mode that received an Engine Control Module (ECM) software update at a dealership on or after February 3, 2026. The ATVs were sold in Tan, Green, Camo and Gray. The model year (MY) can be identified by the 10th character of the vehicle’s 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). P = 2023, R = 2024, S = 2025, T = 2026. The VIN label is located on the front right side of the vehicle, on the frame. The stamped VIN is located on the front member on the right side of the vehicle. The model name “OUTLANDER PRO” is displayed on the vehicle’s front side and the ‘Can‑Am’ branding is located on the left rear fender near the tail section.