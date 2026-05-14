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BRP Recalls Can-Am All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Crash Hazard

  • Representative Recalled Can-Am Outlander Pro
  • Representative Recalled Can-Am Outlander Max Pro
  • Location of Model Name and VIN number
Name of Product:
Can-Am Outlander Pro and Max Pro All-Terrain Vehicles
Hazard:

The ATV’s speed limiter control can malfunction, causing unexpected speed and acceleration, posing a serious risk of injury or death from crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 14, 2026
Units:

About 2,820

Consumer Contact

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, online at https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/owners/safety/safety-recalls.html or https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/ and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

WebsitePhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model years 25 and 26 Can-Am Outlander 500 or 700 Pro and Max Pro ATVs equipped with Speed Limiter Mode and model years 23 and 24 Can-Am Outlander  Pro and Max Pro ATVs equipped with Speed Limiter Mode that received an Engine Control Module (ECM) software update at a dealership on or after February 3, 2026. The ATVs were sold in Tan, Green, Camo and Gray. The model year (MY) can be identified by the 10th character of the vehicle’s 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). P = 2023, R = 2024, S = 2025, T = 2026. The VIN label is located on the front right side of the vehicle, on the frame. The stamped VIN is located on the front member on the right side of the vehicle. The model name “OUTLANDER PRO” is displayed on the vehicle’s front side and the ‘Can‑Am’ branding is located on the left rear fender near the tail section.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the Speed Limiter Mode immediately and contact an authorized Can-Am Off-Road dealer to schedule a free repair at the dealership, involving a software update that will take less than one hour. To find an authorized dealer visit https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/us/en/find-a-dealer.html#/search.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a speed limiter failure that caused sudden acceleration and flipped the ATV, resulting in scrapes and bruises to the rider.

Sold At:
Authorized Can-Am Off-Road dealers from March 2023 through April 2026 for between $8,000 and $13,000.
Importer(s):

BRP US Inc., of Sturtevant, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
26-482
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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