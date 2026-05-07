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Multi-Purpose Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Temu by Foubeaka and Geniuss

  • Recalled Foubeaka or Geniuss multi-purpose helmet - white
  • Recalled Foubeaka or Geniuss multi-purpose helmet - black
  • Size S is printed on a label inside of the helmet
Name of Product:
Multi-Purpose Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the positional stability and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 07, 2026
Units:

About 740

Consumer Contact

Email LKX_jiayichen@outlook.com or on Temu.com at Foubeaka or Geniuss and click on the information icon next to the business name for additional contact information.

WebsiteE-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Foubeaka and Geniuss multi-purpose helmets. The recalled helmets were sold in white and black and in size small (S), fitting a head circumference of about 18.9 to 20.5 inches. The helmets have black padding, straps, a buckle and a knob at the back for adjusting the helmet’s fitting. The size is printed on a label inside of the helmet.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled helmets immediately and contact Foubeaka or Geniuss for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the recalled helmet by cutting the straps and then send a photo of the destroyed helmet to the corresponding firm.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Temu.com from August 2024 through February 2026 for between $9 and $11.
Retailer:

Shenzhenshilingkexunkeji Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Lingkexun Technology Co., Ltd.), dba Foubeaka and Geniuss, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-470

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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