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Qumeney Bicycle Light Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Smfanlus

  • Recalled Qumeney Bicycle Light Sets – 24 Pack
  • Recalled Qumeney Bicycle Light Sets – 6 Pack
  • Recalled Qumeney Bicycle Light Sets - Button battery compartment position with red circled mark
Name of Product:
Qumeney Bicycle Light Sets
Hazard:

The recalled bicycle lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because they contain button cell batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the bicycle lights do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 30, 2026
Units:

About 2,800

Consumer Contact

Smfanlus by email at qumeneybicyclelightsrecall@outlook.com or online at https://www.amazon.com/sp?seller=A1PBQ44FT8BEDW and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Qumeney Bicycle Light Sets, models: BL-01 and BL-02. The bicycle lights are encased in silicone material and available in six colors including: black, white, red, green, yellow and blue. They are sold in packs of six (one of each color) and 24 (four of each color), each light contains two button cell batteries. The bicycle lights have "QUMENEY" printed on the labels located at the top of the package. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycle lights immediately and contact Smfanlus for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to remove and properly dispose of the batteries and send a photo of the destroyed pieces of the light components to qumeneybicyclelightsrecall@outlook.com to receive a full refund. 

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from March 2024 through February 2026 for between $7 and $10 (6-pack) and between $15 and $18 (24-pack).
Retailer:

Xiamen Fanlu Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as Smfanlus, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-454

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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