Qumeney Bicycle Light Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold on Amazon by Smfanlus

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycle lights immediately and contact Smfanlus for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to remove and properly dispose of the batteries and send a photo of the destroyed pieces of the light components to qumeneybicyclelightsrecall@outlook.com to receive a full refund.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.