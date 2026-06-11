Yamaha Recalls UMAX Bistro and Bistro Deluxe Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard

The recalled Bistro and Bistro Deluxe vehicles have an inaccurate weight capacity certification label. This could result in the vehicle being overloaded, which poses an injury hazard.
About 1,101 (In addition, about 75 were sold in Canada)
Yamaha toll-free at 866-747-4027 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET daily, email at ygc_callcenter@yamaha-motor.com or online at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/Content.php?content=cpsc-recalls or https://yamaha-motor.com and click on “CPSC Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Model Year 2019-2025 UMAX Bistro and Bistro Deluxe gas and electric vehicles. The gas models are J0G (YUM2A) with serial number 0000104-0601120. The electric models are J5D (YUM2E) with serial number 0000116-0000230. The food and merchandise service vehicles have a four-lid ice chest, sliding snack tray, and a vertical display case (Bistro Deluxe) with slanted shelves for displaying goods. The units were sold in white, green, red, teal, and brown colors. The serial number can be located under the rear cargo area, on the frame of the unit. Yamaha is written on the sides and on the front and back of the vehicle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled UMAX Bistro and Bistro Deluxe vehicles and contact an authorized Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule a free replacement of the label. A Yamaha dealer will replace the label at the vehicle’s location.
None reported
Yamaha Golf-Car Company, of Kennesaw, Georgia
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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