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Joyin Recalls Sloosh Dive Sticks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Impalement; Violate Federal Dive Sticks Ban

  • Recalled Sloosh Dive Sticks, Front of Box
  • Recalled Sloosh Dive Sticks, Dive Sticks Outside of Box
  • Recalled Sloosh Dive Sticks, Dive Sticks Outside of Box
  • Recalled Sloosh Dive Sticks, Back of Box
Name of Product:
Sloosh Dive Sticks
Hazard:

The recalled dive sticks violate the federal dive sticks ban because they exceeded the compress limit, posing an impalement hazard. In shallow water, children may fall or land on a dive stick, resulting in serious piercing injuries. Facial and eye injuries are also possible when children attempt to retrieve the sticks underwater.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
June 11, 2026
Units:

About 254,000

Consumer Contact

Joyin toll-free at 800-781-3067 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at support@joyin.com or online at www.joyin.com and click on "Recall” on the bottom of the page for more information. 

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Sloosh dive sticks, contained in packages of Sloosh water toys, model 40041. The model number 40041 is printed on the back of the box of Sloosh water toys, next to the bar code and printed on top of one end of the dive stick, along with Joyin’s name and tracking information.   

The Sloosh water toys package contains 30 pieces, including five dive sticks.  The recalled dive sticks are made of hard plastic and are cylinder-shaped. Each stick measures approximately 7-inches in length and about 1-inch or less in diameter. They come in various colors and are packaged in a box with other pool diving toys in the Sloosh water toys package. Only the dive sticks with model 40041 contained in the Sloosh water toys sold prior to October 23, 2025, are being recalled. Consumers can continue to use the other items contained in the Sloosh water toys package.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dive sticks immediately, take them away from children and dispose of them. Consumers will be asked to take a photo of the disposed dive sticks in the trash and email it to Joyin at support@joyin.com. Once received, Joyin will send the consumer redesigned dive sticks that meet federal regulations.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com, Temu.com, Wayfair.com, Plus.Target.com and SHEIN.com from February 2019 through October 2025 for between $17 and $22.
Importer(s):

Joyin US Corp., of Chandler, Arizona

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-536

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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