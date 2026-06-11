Joyin Recalls Sloosh Dive Sticks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Impalement; Violate Federal Dive Sticks Ban

Description:

This recall involves Sloosh dive sticks, contained in packages of Sloosh water toys, model 40041. The model number 40041 is printed on the back of the box of Sloosh water toys, next to the bar code and printed on top of one end of the dive stick, along with Joyin’s name and tracking information.

The Sloosh water toys package contains 30 pieces, including five dive sticks. The recalled dive sticks are made of hard plastic and are cylinder-shaped. Each stick measures approximately 7-inches in length and about 1-inch or less in diameter. They come in various colors and are packaged in a box with other pool diving toys in the Sloosh water toys package. Only the dive sticks with model 40041 contained in the Sloosh water toys sold prior to October 23, 2025, are being recalled. Consumers can continue to use the other items contained in the Sloosh water toys package.