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Topyond Pool Drain Ports with Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violate Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold by Jialyduu

  • Recalled Topyond Pool Drain Port (Top View)
  • Recalled Topyond Pool Drain Port (Side View)
  • Recalled Topyond Pool Drain Port (Packaging)
Name of Product:
Topyond Pool Drain Port with Cover
Hazard:

The recalled drain ports with covers violate the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing deadly entrapment and drowning hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 02, 2026
Units:

About 304

Consumer Contact

Topyond by email at topyondrecal@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Topyond white pool drain port with cover, sold as a Port Replacement Drainer for swimming pools. The plastic unit comes in a cardboard box with “SP-2850V” printed in bold, and a label which reads: “X004F4YG5X, Topyond Pool Drain Port Repl. MADE IN CHINA”. Included in the box are stainless steel screws. The Topyond Pool Drain Port measures 9.1 inches by 6.7 inches and has a 2.3-inch opening for connection. There is no labeling or product identification on the product itself.

Remedy:

Pool owners, pool operators and consumers should stop using pools with the recalled pool drain port and cover immediately and contact Topyond for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should remove the drain cover from the pool, write “RECALL” with a marker on the cover, take a photo, then dispose of it. If feasible, disable the drain cover by cutting the perimeter structure to prevent reinstallation or further functional use. Send the photo to Topyond by email at topyondrecal@outlook.com. Ensure all pools and spas have VGBA-compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from May 2024 through May 2026 for about $46.
Seller:

Changsha Jiali Duo Technology Co., Ltd., dba Topyond, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-592

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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