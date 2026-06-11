Houoto 642-2150V Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violate Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by Prosperity goes straight up

The drain covers do not bear the required product markings in violation of the mandatory safety standard under the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing risk of serious injury or death from entrapment and drowning hazards. The drain covers also fail to meet safety requirements because they are missing statements regarding the service life of the covers and installation and maintenance instructions.
About 595
Prosperity goes straight up email at houoto@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Houoto 642-2150V Pool Drain Covers that are sold for use in swimming pools. The drain covers measure 7-5/8 inches in diameter and the screw hole spacing is 7-inches. They are white and made of ABS plastic. The brand and model number can be found on the product’s order receipt.
Pool owners, pool operators and consumers should stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers immediately. To receive a refund, consumers will be asked to remove the drain cover from the pool, destroy or otherwise render the drain cover unusable, write in permanent maker “Recalled” on the removed cover, and send a photo of the marked cover to houoto@163.com. Ensure all pools and spas have VGBA-compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains.
None reported
Tingting Specialty Store, dba Prosperity goes straight up, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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