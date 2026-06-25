Yamazuki Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash; Violate Mandatory Standard for ATVs

The recalled youth ATVs violate the mandatory safety standard for ATVs because they are missing brake lights, reducing visibility of the youth ATV to other vehicles, posing a deadly crash hazard.
About 200
Yamazuki at 626-420-6433 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@yamazukipowerports.com, or online at https://yamazukipowersports.com/pages/recall or https://yamazukipowersports.com/and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves XW-A17 Electric Youth ATVs sold under brand names including Sunderwell in blue, green, orange and pink. “Model:XW-A17” is printed on the identification plate located on the front left side of the frame column. “Yamazuki, Inc. certifies that this ATV complies with ANSI/SVIA 1-2023 Standard. “This ATV is subject to the Yamazuki, Inc. ATV Action Plan filed with and approved by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission” is also printed on the identification plate.
Consumers should stop using the recalled youth ATVs immediately and contact Yamazuki for a free repair kit.
None reported
Yamazuki Inc., of Ontario, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.