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Spa Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violate Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by Arrogantf

  • Recalled Arrogantf 3-3/4” Suction Cover
  • Recalled Arrogantf 3-3/4” Suction Cover (back view)
Name of Product:
Arrogantf Spa Drain Covers
Hazard:

The recalled drain covers violate the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing entrapment and drowning hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 16, 2026
Units:

About 340

Consumer Contact

Arrogantf by email at lufen1624@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Arrogantf white spa/hot tub suction covers that are sold for use as Hot Tub Jet Cover, Spa Drain Covers. The plastic unit comes packaged in a clear plastic bag with a label affixed to the bag which reads: X004TW6LTF, Arrogantf, BWG 3-3/4" 100gpm, BSC334-AF. Included in the bag is a smaller clear bag with two screws. There is no labeling or product identification on the product itself.

Remedy:

Spa owners, spa operators and consumers should stop using spa/hot tubs with the recalled pool drain covers immediately. To receive a refund, consumers should remove the drain cover from the spa/hot tub, write “RECALL” with a marker on the cover, take a photo, then dispose it. If feasible, disable the drain cover by cutting the perimeter structure to prevent reinstallation or further functional use. Send the photo to Arrogantf by email at lufen1624@outlook.com  

Ensure all pools and spas have VGBA-compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from September 2025 through March 2026 for about $16.
Seller:

Shenzhen Fuxiangyue Technology Co., Ltd., dba Arrogantf, of China.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-563

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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