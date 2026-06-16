Spa Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violate Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by Arrogantf

Remedy:

Spa owners, spa operators and consumers should stop using spa/hot tubs with the recalled pool drain covers immediately. To receive a refund, consumers should remove the drain cover from the spa/hot tub, write “RECALL” with a marker on the cover, take a photo, then dispose it. If feasible, disable the drain cover by cutting the perimeter structure to prevent reinstallation or further functional use. Send the photo to Arrogantf by email at lufen1624@outlook.com .

Ensure all pools and spas have VGBA-compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains.