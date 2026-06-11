Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls Model Year 2026 Teryx4 H2 and Teryx5 H2 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Impact and Injury Hazards

The drive converter sheave can break in certain circumstances, resulting in metal fragments being discharged within the engine compartment and surrounding area, posing impact and injury hazards.
About 3,585
Kawasaki Motors USA toll-free at 855-878-4217 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.kawasaki.com/en-us/owner-center/recalls or www.kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Model Year 2026 Kawasaki Teryx4 H2 and Teryx5 H2 recreational off-road vehicles with the following model numbers: KRT1000D, KRT1000F and KRT1000G. Each unit has a unique VIN number located on the right rear of the main frame underneath the rear fender and above the rear wheel. The vehicles have either “Teryx4 H2” or “Teryx5 H2” on the driver and front passenger doors and the Kawasaki logo on both the left and right side above the rear wheels. The recalled vehicles were sold in lime green color. Model numbers are printed on the owner’s manual.
Consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. A technician will replace the moveable clutch sheave assembly, install a clutch cover guard and reprogram the Engine Control Unit (ECU) on the vehicle. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Kawasaki has received 19 reports of incidents involving drive converter sheave breakage. No injuries have been reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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