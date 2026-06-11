Yamaha Recalls Model Year 2021-2022 Fleet Golf Cars Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from a Crash Hazard

The recalled golf cars’ passenger-side brake cable could have been misrouted during assembly. If the cable was misrouted, abnormal wear can occur which can cause the passenger-side cable to break during use, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a crash hazard.
About 8,650 (In addition, about 700 were sold in Canada)
Yamaha toll-free at 866-747-4027 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET every day, email at ygc_callcenter@yamaha-motor.com or online at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/Content.php?content=cpsc-recalls or https://yamaha-motor.com and click on “CPSC Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2021-2022 Yamaha Drive2 Electric Fleet Golf Cars. The golf cars were sold in mica (gold), arctic drift (blue), moonstone (gray), carbon (dark gray), bluestone, garnet (red), emerald (green), sunstone (yellow) and glacier (white). The serial number is located underneath the seat, on the frame of the unit. Yamaha will provide assistance if you can’t locate the serial number.
Recalled Fleet Golf Cars (Model years 2021-2022)
|MODEL YEAR
|MODEL NAME
|2021
|JOJ Drive2 AC-L
|2022
|JOJ Drive2 AC-L
|2022
|J5B Drive2 AC-L Li
Consumers should stop using the recalled fleet golf cars immediately and contact an authorized Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule a free inspection of the passenger-side brake cable routing. If the cable was misrouted, the dealer will replace the cable with a new, properly routed cable. For consumers who cannot take the recalled golf car to an authorized dealer, a Yamaha dealer will provide transportation of the golf car or will inspect and, if necessary, install a new, properly routed cable at the location of the golf car.
The firm has received six reports of the passenger-side brake cable breaking due to improper routing. No injuries have been reported.
Yamaha Golf-Car Company, of Kennesaw, GA
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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