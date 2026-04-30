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American Honda Motor Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death Due to Crash Hazard

  • Recalled Honda Off-Road Motorcycle CRF250R
  • Recalled Honda Off-Road Motorcycle CRF450R
  • 2025-2026 CRF450R Off-Road Motorcycle Location of VIN Number
Name of Product:
Model Year 2025-2026 CRF250R/RX/RWE and CRF450R/RX/RWE Off-Road Motorcycles
Hazard:

The handlebar’s clamp can unexpectedly cause the handlebar to rotate, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 30, 2026
Units:

About 12,600 (In addition, about six were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

American Honda Motor toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at https://powersports.honda.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information or at https://powersports.honda.com/recalls

WebsitePhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2025-2026 Honda off-road motorcycles with model numbers CRF250R/RX/RWE or CRF450R/RX/RWE. The model number can be found on the front of the bike in white letters. The white Honda logo is printed on both sides of the back of the motorcycle. The motorcycles have a red chassis. The vehicle identification number (VIN) can be found on the left side of the steering head on all models. Consumers can check if their VIN is included in the recall at https://powersports.honda.com/recalls. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled off-road motorcycles immediately and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and if necessary, a replacement of the handlebar’s clamp at the dealer’s location. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a crash. No injuries have been reported.  

Sold At:
Authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from June 2024 through March 2026 for between $8,900 and $13,200.
Importer(s):

American Honda Motor Co. Inc, of Torrance, California

Manufactured In:
Japan
Recall number:
26-458
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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