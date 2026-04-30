Acer America Corporation Recalls Two-Wheeled Folding Electric Scooters Due to Risk of Injury from Fall Hazard

A loose screw can cause the front tube to fold down unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from a fall hazard.
About 510 (In addition, about 311 were sold in Canada and about 150 were sold in Mexico)
Acer America Corporation toll-free at 866-514-2237 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at acer.esseries@acer.com or online at https://www.acer.com/us-en/support/alerts-recalls or go to www.acer.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Acer AES015 two-wheeled folding electric scooters. The scooters are designed to allow the user to fold the front tube down to the platform for compact transport and storage. They were sold in black with a green and white decal on the front tube and the sides of the platform, and the wheels have a green circle around the rim. The model number AES015 is located on the label on the front tube.
Consumers should stop using the recalled folding electric scooter immediately and contact Acer at https://www.acer.com/us-en/support/alerts-recalls for instructions on how to tighten the screw. Free repair tools will be available to consumers upon request.
None reported in the United States (and one report of the tube folding down resulting in a fall and minor abrasions internationally).
Acer America Corporation, of Irvine, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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