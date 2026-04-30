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Earthtec Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violates Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Manufactured by Tonyidea

  • Recalled Earthtec 7 3/8-inch Pool Drain Cover (front view)
  • Recalled Earthtec 7 3/8-inch Pool Drain Cover (back view)
  • Recalled Earthtec 7 3/8-inch Pool Drain Cover (top view)
Name of Product:
Earthtec 7 3/8 Inch Pool Drain Covers
Hazard:

The recalled drain covers violate the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing entrapment and drowning hazards to swimmers and bathers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 30, 2026
Units:

About 211

Consumer Contact

Tonyidea by email at earthtecrecall@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Earthtec pool drain covers that are sold for use in swimming pools. The pool drain covers are 7 3/8-inches in diameter and come with two screws. They are white and made of ABS plastic. 

Remedy:

Pool owners, pool operators and consumers should stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers immediately. To receive a refund, consumers should remove the drain cover from the pool, and destroy it, take a photo of the removed cover, and send it to Tonyidea by email at earthtecrecall@outlook.com. Ensure all pools and spas have VGBA-compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from October 2025 through April 2026 for about $15.
Manufacturer(s):
Shenzhen Qiangonghui Technology Co., Ltd., dba Tonyidea
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-451

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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