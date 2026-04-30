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Malker Bicycle Light Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold on Amazon by MalkerDirect

  • Recalled Malker Bicycle Light Sets in Eight Pack
  • Recalled Malker Bicycle Light Sets in Four Pack
  • Recalled Malker Bicycle Light Sets in Four Pack
  • Recalled Malker Bicycle Light Sets in Four Pack
Name of Product:
Malker Bicycle Light Sets
Hazard:

The recalled bicycle lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because they contain button cell batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the bicycle lights do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 30, 2026
Units:

About 7,000

Consumer Contact

MalkerDirect by email at USMalkerCustomerservice@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Malker Bicycle Light Sets. The bicycle lights were sold in 4- or 8-pack sizes.  The products made with red silicone emit red light, products with black silicone emit white light, and products with white silicone emit white light. Each light contains two preinstalled CR2032 button cell batteries. The bicycle lights have “Malker Bicycle Light” printed on labels located on the front packaging.

Recalled Bicycle Light Sets: 

PackDescriptionPrice
8 Piece 4 pcs red & 4 pcs black $9.99 
4 Piece 2 pcs red & 2 pcs black $6.99 
4 Piece 2 pcs red & 2 pcs white $6.99 
4 Piece 4 pcs black $6.99 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycle lights immediately and contact MalkerDirect for a full refund. Consumers should throw the bicycle lights away and send a photo of the product in the trash to USMalkerCustomerservice@outlook.com 

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from October 2025 through November 2025 for between $7 and $10.
Seller:

Shenzhen Maikeer Industrial Co., Ltd., doing business as MalkerDirect, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-447

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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