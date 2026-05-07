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Favoto Bicycle Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Head Injury; Violate Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Amazon by Favoto

  • Recalled Favoto H1 Bicycle Helmet
  • Recalled Favoto Model H1 Helmet (Knob and Buckle)
  • Recalled Favoto Bicycle Helmet (label)
Name of Product:
Favoto Bike Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because they do not comply with the positional stability, labeling and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 07, 2026
Units:

About 2,200

Consumer Contact

Email at safety@favoto.com or online at www.favoto.com/pages/recall and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Favoto Model H-1 bike helmets.  The helmet body is black with red stripes, black padding, black straps with a silver reflective pattern in the center and a black and red buckle with a black chin strap. The recalled helmets were sold in youth size large (L). The helmets have a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting. “FAVOTO” can be found in white letters on the side of the helmet.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the helmets immediately and contact Favoto for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the recalled helmet by cutting the straps and write “Recalled” and email a photo of the destroyed helmet to safety@favoto.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from April 2022 through January 2026 for between $20 and $27.
Importer(s):

Shenzhen Favoto Co., Ltd., doing business as Favoto, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-467

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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