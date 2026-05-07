Favoto Bicycle Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Head Injury; Violate Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Amazon by Favoto

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because they do not comply with the positional stability, labeling and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.
About 2,200
Email at safety@favoto.com or online at www.favoto.com/pages/recall and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Favoto Model H-1 bike helmets. The helmet body is black with red stripes, black padding, black straps with a silver reflective pattern in the center and a black and red buckle with a black chin strap. The recalled helmets were sold in youth size large (L). The helmets have a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting. “FAVOTO” can be found in white letters on the side of the helmet.
Consumers should stop using the helmets immediately and contact Favoto for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the recalled helmet by cutting the straps and write “Recalled” and email a photo of the destroyed helmet to safety@favoto.com.
None reported
Shenzhen Favoto Co., Ltd., doing business as Favoto, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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