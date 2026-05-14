 Skip to main content

Amazon Recalls Amazon Basics 55 Lbs. Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Hazard

  • Recalled 55 Lbs. Adjustable Dumbbells
Name of Product:
Amazon Basics 55 Lbs. Adjustable Dumbbells
Hazard:

The weight plates can fail to engage completely during weight adjustment and dislodge from the dumbbell handle when used posing an impact hazard. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 14, 2026
Units:

About 2,900

Consumer Contact

Amazon toll-free at 877-551-7153 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://amazondumbbellrecall.expertinquiry.com or www.Amazon.com and click on “Recalls and Product Safety Alerts” at the bottom of the page for more information.

WebsitePhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Amazon Basics 55 Lbs. Adjustable Dumbbells. The dumbbells were sold in pairs and single units in the color black and include handles, weight plates and a molded plastic tray. The dumbbells adjust from 5 to 55 pounds using manual adjustment knobs while the weights are nested in the base. The manufacturing lot code C250306VJAW5 is printed on the outer cardboard packaging box.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dumbbell immediately and follow Amazon’s instructions for a full refund. Upon registration at https://amazondumbbellrecall.expertinquiry.com, consumers will be provided with a prepaid shipping label to return the dumbbell handle to Amazon. Upon receipt, consumers will be issued a full refund to the original payment method or in the form of an Amazon gift card.

Incidents/Injuries:

Amazon received eight reports of weight plates not engaging completely during weight adjustment and dislodging during use. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Amazon.com from July 2025 through September 2025 for between $170 and $320.
Importer(s):

Amazon.com Services LLC, of Seattle, Washington

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-486
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

Representative Recalled Can-Am Outlander Pro
BRP Recalls Can-Am All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Crash Hazard

The ATV’s speed limiter control can malfunction, causing unexpected speed and acceleration, posing a serious risk of injury or death from crash hazard.

Recalled Superbobi 7 3/8-inch Pool Drain Cover (front view)
Superbobi Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violates Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Manufactured by Remy&shop

The recalled drain covers violate the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing entrapment and drowning hazards to swimmers and bathers.

Recalled Foubeaka or Geniuss multi-purpose helmet - white
Multi-Purpose Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Temu by Foubeaka and Geniuss

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the positional stability and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

Recalled Favoto H1 Bicycle Helmet
Favoto Bicycle Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Head Injury; Violate Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Amazon by Favoto

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because they do not comply with the positional stability, labeling and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product