Amazon Recalls Amazon Basics 55 Lbs. Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Hazard

The weight plates can fail to engage completely during weight adjustment and dislodge from the dumbbell handle when used posing an impact hazard.
About 2,900
Amazon toll-free at 877-551-7153 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://amazondumbbellrecall.expertinquiry.com or www.Amazon.com and click on “Recalls and Product Safety Alerts” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Amazon Basics 55 Lbs. Adjustable Dumbbells. The dumbbells were sold in pairs and single units in the color black and include handles, weight plates and a molded plastic tray. The dumbbells adjust from 5 to 55 pounds using manual adjustment knobs while the weights are nested in the base. The manufacturing lot code C250306VJAW5 is printed on the outer cardboard packaging box.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dumbbell immediately and follow Amazon’s instructions for a full refund. Upon registration at https://amazondumbbellrecall.expertinquiry.com, consumers will be provided with a prepaid shipping label to return the dumbbell handle to Amazon. Upon receipt, consumers will be issued a full refund to the original payment method or in the form of an Amazon gift card.
Amazon received eight reports of weight plates not engaging completely during weight adjustment and dislodging during use. No injuries have been reported.
Amazon.com Services LLC, of Seattle, Washington
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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