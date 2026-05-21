Resistance Bands Recalled Due to Serious Injury from Impact Hazard; Imported by HomeProGym

The recalled resistance bands can forcefully separate from the handle during use posing a risk of serious injury from impact hazard.
About 700
HomeProGym by email at support@homeprogym.com or online at https://homeprogym.com/pages/recall or https://homeprogym.com/ and click on ‘Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves HomeProGym-branded resistance bands. The latex, stackable bands have a silver metal D‑ring at each end, attached to a black strap and were sold as part of the following sets and bundles: Add-on Stackable Resistance Bands - 130lbs (60kg), Stackable Resistance Bands Set Ultra 7 Bands, Stackable Resistance Bands Set Mega 9 Bands, PowerTube Stackable 450lbs Band Set + Bar & Ultra Door Anchor, Ultimate Bundle and Mega Bundle. Only the purple 60-pound resistance and the gray 70-pound resistance bands are included in this recall. The weight resistance, “HOME PRO GYM” and “ULTRA” or “ULTRA PLUS” are printed on the bands’ strap.
Consumers should stop using the recalled bands immediately and contact HomeProGym for a full refund or a $50 HomeProGym.com store credit. Consumers will be asked to destroy the purple 60-pound resistance and the gray 70-pound resistance bands by cutting them in half, send a photo of the destroyed bands to support@homeprogym.com, and complete the registration form at https://homeprogym.com/pages/recall. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product. Consumers can continue to use the other bands.
The firm has received five reports of resistance bands forcefully separating from its handle. No injuries have been reported.
Supa Products Pte Ltd., dba HomeProGym, of Singapore
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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