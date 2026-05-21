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Resistance Bands Recalled Due to Serious Injury from Impact Hazard; Imported by HomeProGym

  • Recalled Home Pro Gym Resistance Bands
  • Recalled Home Pro Gym Resistance Bands
  • Recalled Home Pro Gym Resistance Bands
  • “HOME PRO GYM” and “ULTRA 60 LBS” or “ULTRA PLUS 70 LBS” are printed on the recalled Home Pro Gym resistance bands’ strap
  • Recalled Home Pro Gym Resistance Bands – two-band set
Name of Product:
HomeProGym Resistance Bands
Hazard:

The recalled resistance bands can forcefully separate from the handle during use posing a risk of serious injury from impact hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 21, 2026
Units:

About 700

Consumer Contact

HomeProGym by email at support@homeprogym.com or online at https://homeprogym.com/pages/recall or https://homeprogym.com/ and click on ‘Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves HomeProGym-branded resistance bands. The latex, stackable bands have a silver metal D‑ring at each end, attached to a black strap and were sold as part of the following sets and bundles: Add-on Stackable Resistance Bands - 130lbs (60kg), Stackable Resistance Bands Set Ultra 7 Bands, Stackable Resistance Bands Set Mega 9 Bands, PowerTube Stackable 450lbs Band Set + Bar & Ultra Door Anchor, Ultimate Bundle and Mega Bundle. Only the purple 60-pound resistance and the gray 70-pound resistance bands are included in this recall. The weight resistance, “HOME PRO GYM” and “ULTRA” or “ULTRA PLUS” are printed on the bands’ strap.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled bands immediately and contact HomeProGym for a full refund or a $50 HomeProGym.com store credit. Consumers will be asked to destroy the purple 60-pound resistance and the gray 70-pound resistance bands by cutting them in half, send a photo of the destroyed bands to support@homeprogym.com, and complete the registration form at https://homeprogym.com/pages/recall. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product. Consumers can continue to use the other bands.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of resistance bands forcefully separating from its handle. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Online At:
Homeprogym.com and Amazon.com from December 2025 through April 2026 for between $40 and $296.
Importer(s):

Supa Products Pte Ltd., dba HomeProGym, of Singapore

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-498
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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