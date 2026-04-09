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Wybotics Recalls Robotic Pool Vacuums Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

  • Recalled Wybot S1 (Top)
  • Recalled Wybot S1 (Side)
  • Recalled Wybot S1 (Front with Top Cover Open)
  • Recalled Wybot S1 (Front with top cover open—after the filter box has been taken out (to show consumers the location of the serial number label))
  • Recalled Wybot S1 (Serial Number)
  • Recalled Wybot Osprey 700 Max (Back)
  • Recalled Wybot Osprey 700 Max (Top)
  • Recalled Osprey 700 Max (Side)
  • Recalled Wybot Osprey 700 Max (Front with Top Cover Open)
  • Recalled Wybot Osprey 700 Max (Removed filter to expose serial number label)
  • Recalled Wybot Osprey 700 Max (Serial Number)
Name of Product:
Osprey 700 Max and S1 robotic pool vacuums
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled pool vacuums can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
April 09, 2026
Units:

About 5,000 

Consumer Contact

Wybotics toll-free at 888-991-5006 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at safety@wybotpool.com, or online at https://www.wybotpool.com/pages/recall-notice and click “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Osprey 700 Max with model numbers WY3312MAX and WY100MAX and S1 model number WY200) robotic pool vacuums. Only products with serial numbers listed in the table below are subject to recall.  Note: “XXXX” represents any four numeric digits.

Product DetailsOsprey 700 MaxS1
Model Number(s)WY3312MAX and WY100MAXWY200
Product Color(s) Grey and blueGrey and blue
Brand Name LocationThe “Wybot” brand name is printed on the top/front of the pool vacuumsThe “Wybot” brand name is printed on the top/front of the pool vacuums
Weight (approximate)17 pounds17 pounds
Measurements (approximate)14.6 x 14.1 x 9.4 inches18 x 17 x 11.5 inches
Serial Number LocationInside the top coverInside the top cover
Serial Number (a 10-digit number following the model name)Represented by “WY100M**”   Represented by “WY200-” and “W200**”
Serial Numbers Subject to RecallWY100M230117XXXX; WY100M230127XXXX; WY100M230130XXXX and WY100M230318XXXXWY200-230328XXXX and W200**230330XXXX
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled robotic pool vacuums immediately and contact Wybotics to receive a free replacement WYBOT C2 robotic pool vacuum. Wybotics will provide a free return label for consumers to send the recalled product back to Wybotics. Within 15 days of receiving the recalled pool vacuums, Wybotics will ship the replacement product. Wybotics is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received ten reports of the pool vacuums overheating or catching fire while charging and not charging, resulting in nine incidents of property damage.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com, BestBuy.com and Wybotpool.com for between $500 and $700. The S1 was sold from April 2023 through September 2024 and the Osprey 700 Max was sold from April 2023 through November 2024.
Manufacturer(s):
Wybotics, Co. Ltd. of Tianjin, China
Importer(s):

Wybotics Inc. of Arcadia, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-372

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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