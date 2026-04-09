Wybotics Recalls Robotic Pool Vacuums Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled pool vacuums can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.
About 5,000
Wybotics toll-free at 888-991-5006 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at safety@wybotpool.com, or online at https://www.wybotpool.com/pages/recall-notice and click “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Osprey 700 Max with model numbers WY3312MAX and WY100MAX and S1 model number WY200) robotic pool vacuums. Only products with serial numbers listed in the table below are subject to recall. Note: “XXXX” represents any four numeric digits.
|Product Details
|Osprey 700 Max
|S1
|Model Number(s)
|WY3312MAX and WY100MAX
|WY200
|Product Color(s)
|Grey and blue
|Grey and blue
|Brand Name Location
|The “Wybot” brand name is printed on the top/front of the pool vacuums
|The “Wybot” brand name is printed on the top/front of the pool vacuums
|Weight (approximate)
|17 pounds
|17 pounds
|Measurements (approximate)
|14.6 x 14.1 x 9.4 inches
|18 x 17 x 11.5 inches
|Serial Number Location
|Inside the top cover
|Inside the top cover
|Serial Number (a 10-digit number following the model name)
|Represented by “WY100M**”
|Represented by “WY200-” and “W200**”
|Serial Numbers Subject to Recall
|WY100M230117XXXX; WY100M230127XXXX; WY100M230130XXXX and WY100M230318XXXX
|WY200-230328XXXX and W200**230330XXXX
Consumers should stop using the recalled robotic pool vacuums immediately and contact Wybotics to receive a free replacement WYBOT C2 robotic pool vacuum. Wybotics will provide a free return label for consumers to send the recalled product back to Wybotics. Within 15 days of receiving the recalled pool vacuums, Wybotics will ship the replacement product. Wybotics is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received ten reports of the pool vacuums overheating or catching fire while charging and not charging, resulting in nine incidents of property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Wybotics Inc. of Arcadia, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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