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Head USA Recalls Ski Boots Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

  • The article code is marked in the heel area on the inner side of the left boot (Example 601140 shown).
Name of Product:
Head Ski Boots
Hazard:

The fluorescent yellow materials of the boot shell and sole inserts can deteriorate and break, posing a risk of serious injury from a fall.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
April 09, 2026
Units:

About 1,365 (In addition, about 525 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Head USA toll-free at 800-874-3235, option 3, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@us.head.com or online at https://www.head.com/en_US/recalls or https://www.head.com/en_US/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Head Ski Boots with fluorescent yellow components from model years 2016 through 2022 with the model names and article codes shown in the following charts. The article code consists of six digits and is marked in the heel area on the inner side of the left boot. 

Chart 1 - Boots with fluorescent yellow shell materials eligible for replacement: 

Chart 1

 

Chart 2 - Boots with fluorescent yellow sole inserts eligible for new sole inserts: 

Chart 2

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled ski boots immediately and contact Head USA or a Head authorized retailer. For recalled boots with fluorescent boot shell materials, Head will provide free replacement boots in a newer equivalent model upon return of the recalled boots. For recalled boots with yellow sole inserts, Head will provide free replacement sole inserts, which can be installed by the consumer or by a ski shop.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Various ski retailers nationwide and online from September 2015 through March 2026 for between $500 to $750.
Importer(s):

Head USA Inc., of Boulder, Colorado

Manufactured In:
Czech Republic
Recall number:
26-395
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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