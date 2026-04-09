 Skip to main content

Yeeluzan Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violates Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by Yeeluzan

  • Recalled Yeeluzan Pool Drain Covers (front view)
  • Recalled Yeeluzan Pool Drain Covers (back view)
  • Recalled Yeeluzan Pool Drain Covers (back view)
Name of Product:
Yeeluzan Pool Drain Covers
Hazard:

The recalled drain covers violate the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing entrapment and drowning hazards to swimmers and bathers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 09, 2026
Units:

About 640

Consumer Contact

Yeeluzan by email at yeeluzanrecall@163.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Yeeluzan-branded pool drain covers that are sold for use in swimming pools. The pool drain covers measure about 8.7 inches in diameter and weigh 1.7 pounds. They are white and made of ABS plastic and sold in two-packs. 

Remedy:

Pool owners, pool operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers. To receive a full refund to their original payment method, consumers should destroy the removed drain cover, take a clear photograph/video of the destroyed product as proof of destruction, and send the proof to the recalling firm by email at yeeluzanrecall@163.com. Ensure all pools and spas are fitted with VGBA-compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from May 2025 through March 2026 for about $32.
Retailer:

Weifang Luzhan Trade Co., Ltd., dba Yeeluzan, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-397

Related Recalls

Recalled Muscccm Pool Drain Cover (front view)
Muscccm Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violates Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by SZ Hengxun

The recalled drain covers violate the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing entrapment and drowning hazards to swimmers and bathers.

The article code is marked in the heel area on the inner side of the left boot (Example 601140 shown).
Head USA Recalls Ski Boots Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

The fluorescent yellow materials of the boot shell and sole inserts can deteriorate and break, posing a risk of serious injury from a fall.

Recalled SCUBAPRO Monorail Weight Pockets Shown in all colors and sizes
SCUBAPRO Recalls Monorail Weight Pockets for Buoyancy Compensator Devices (BCDs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Drowning

The D-ring handle that is used to unlock the weight pocket from the Buoyancy Compensator Device (BCD) can detach during use. If this happens, the user will not be able to remove the weight pocket in an emergency in order to rise to the surface, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a drowning hazard.

Recalled Wybot S1 (Top)
Wybotics Recalls Robotic Pool Vacuums Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled pool vacuums can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

Recalled Condor HMS Triple Locking Carabiner
OCUN NA Recalls Condor HMS Triple Carabiners Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

The carabiner’s gate can malfunction where the gate does not close automatically and has to be closed manually by hand, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to falling. 

 

Recalled Nomic Ice Climbing Axe
Petzl America Recalls Nomic and Ergonomic Ice Climbing Axes Due to Fall Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

The ice axe shaft can break at the handle during use, posing a fall hazard, which can result in serious injury or death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product