OCUN NA Recalls Condor HMS Triple Carabiners Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

The carabiner’s gate can malfunction where the gate does not close automatically and has to be closed manually by hand, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to falling.
About 295 (in addition, about nine were sold in Canada)
OCUN NA, LLC by email at recall@ocun.com or online at https://www.ocun.com/service/recalls or www.ocun.com and click on “Services” then “Recalls”.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ocun Condor HMS Triple Carabiners sold in dark grey and blue. The carabiners have an independent internal wire gate for belaying and rappelling and a triple locking action gate. The affected carabiners have the following batch numbers 24003xx, 24004xx, 24010xx, 24023xx, 24024xx, 24025xx, 25005xx, 25006xx. The batch number is found on the spine of the carabiner.
Consumers should stop using the recalled carabiner immediately and contact OCUN NA for a free replacement. Consumers will be asked to fill out the recall form and email it to recall@ocun.com and follow the instructions to receive a prepaid return shipping label and return the recalled product.
None reported
OCUN NA LLC, of Park City, Utah.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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