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Petzl America Recalls Nomic and Ergonomic Ice Climbing Axes Due to Fall Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

  • Recalled Nomic Ice Climbing Axe
  • Recalled Ergonomic Ice Climbing Axe
  • Location of serial number
  • Recalled Nomic and Ergonomic ice climbing axes
Name of Product:
Nomic and Ergonomic Ice Climbing Axes
Hazard:

The ice axe shaft can break at the handle during use, posing a fall hazard, which can result in serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 26, 2026
Units:

About 4,200 (In addition, about 1,160 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Petzl America toll-free at 877-807-3805 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at Returns@petzl.com, or online at https://qr.petzl.com/a/recall-nomic and click on “Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Petzl Nomic ice climbing axes (model U021AA00, serial numbers 17L 0000000 000 to 20F 9999999 999) and Ergonomic ice climbing axes (model U022AA00, serial numbers 18F 0000000 000 to 21L 9999999 999). The axes are made from an aluminum shaft, steel pick and reinforced plastic grip. Nomic axes are black and Ergonomic axes are orange. The serial number for both models is printed on a label on the upper portion of the shaft.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ice axes and contact Petzl America for a free repair kit. Consumers should register at https://www.petzl.com/US/en/Sport/Contact?request=product-recall to request a pre-paid shipping label to return the shaft. Petzl America will send a repair kit with a new shaft, hardware for the grip rest and assembly instructions. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 26 reports of the ice axe shafts breaking at the handle. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
REI, Moosejaw Mountaineering and other specialty stores nationwide and online at petzl.com, REI.com and Backcountry.com from December 2017 through March 2022 for between $380 and $440.
Importer(s):

Petzl America, Inc., of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured In:
France
Recall number:
26-347
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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