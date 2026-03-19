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Aisstxoer Adult Bicycle Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets; Sold on Amazon by YXTDZ Store

  • Recalled Aisstxoer Adult Bike Helmet (pink)
Name of Product:
Aisstxoer Adult Bike Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the impact attenuation, positional stability, and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 19, 2026
Units:

About 200

Consumer Contact

YXTDZ Store by email at yxtdzamz@126.com. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Aisstxoer bike helmets. The recalled helmets were sold in size large, fitting a head circumference of about 22.8 to 24.4 inches, and in the color pink. The recalled helmets have black padding, black straps, a black buckle and a black plastic knob at the back for adjusting the fit. “Aisstxoer” and the size are printed on a white label on the packaging and the model “GH018L” is printed on a label located inside of the helmet. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled adult helmets immediately and contact YXTDZ Store for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the recalled helmet by cutting the straps and email a photo of the destroyed helmet to yxtdzamz@126.com.   

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported 

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from October 2025 through November 2025 for about $25.
Retailer:

Shenzhenshiyongxintaidianziyouxiangongsi (Shenzhen Yongxintai Electronics Co., Ltd.), dba, Yxtdz Store, of China 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-335

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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