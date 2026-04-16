Mini Round Toddler Trampolines Recalled Due to Strangulation Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Manufactured by SEGMART

Young children can become entangled in the straps of the hammock, punching bag and hand ring accessories, posing a strangulation hazard, which can result in serious injury or death.
About 1,200
SEGMART by email at segmartservice@outlook.com, online at segmart.com and click “RECALL INFORMATION” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves SEGMART 55” indoor/outdoor mini round toddler trampolines with enclosure nets. Certain versions of the trampolines included promotional accessory kits consisting of a hammock, punching bag, hand rings, basketball board, basketball, pump and colorful balls. The trampolines and accessories come in a variety of colors. Model numbers SOSTT051BR, SOSTT051CR and SOSTT051YP are included in the recall. The model number can be found on a label located on the handlebar of the trampoline. Trampolines that did not include promotional accessory kits are not included in the recall.
Consumers should remove the hammock, punching bag, hand ring and basketball board accessories immediately before continuing to use the trampoline. SEGMART will provide a $30 refund to consumers who remove and destroy the hammock, punching bag, hand ring and basketball board accessories. Consumers will be asked to cut the straps on the accessories and submit photos of the cut accessories to the firm. Instructions can be found at www.segmart.com.
The firm has received one report of an incident in which a child’s neck became entangled in the hammock straps, resulting in a rope burn injury around the child’s neck.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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