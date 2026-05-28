Missry Associates Recalls Misco Sports Light-Up Racket Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

The racket sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because the screw on the racket used to secure the battery compartment does not remain attached when opened, and the button cell batteries in the shuttlecock can be easily accessed by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death.
About 2,016
Missry Associates at 800-336-4726 from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at toys@misco.us or online at https://miscotoys.com/#recall or https://miscotoys.com and click on “RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Misco Sports Light-Up Racket Set, model MT2287. The set includes two black rackets, one ball and one shuttlecock. “MT2287” and “100125” are printed on the racket handle in white letters.
Consumers should stop using the racket set immediately, take the shuttlecock away from children and contact Missry Associates for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the racket set with the shuttlecock in the trash and send a photo of the set in the trash to toys@misco.us.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Missry Associates, Inc., doing business as and Misco Enterprises, of Edison, New Jersey
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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