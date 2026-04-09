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Muscccm Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violates Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by SZ Hengxun

  • Recalled Muscccm Pool Drain Cover (front view)
  • Recalled Muscccm Pool Drain Cover (back view)
Name of Product:
Muscccm Pool Drain Covers
Hazard:

The recalled drain covers violate the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing entrapment and drowning hazards to swimmers and bathers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 09, 2026
Units:

About 480

Consumer Contact

SZ Hengxun by email at MuscccmRecall@126.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Muscccm-branded pool drain covers that were sold for use in swimming pools. The pool drain covers are 7 inches long by 6.5 inches wide by 1.8 inches tall and weigh 11.7 ounces. They are white and made of ABS plastic. “Muscccm” is printed on the products packaging.

Remedy:

Pool owners, pool operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers. To receive a refund, consumers should remove the drain cover from the pool, take a photo of the removed cover, and send it to SZ Hengxun by email at MuscccmRecall@126.com. Ensure all pools and spas have VGBA-compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from February 2026 through March 2026 for about $19.
Manufacturer(s):
Qingyuan Fenle Sauna & Pool Equipment Co., Ltd., of China
Retailer:

Shenzhen Aotuolang Technology Co., Ltd., dba SZ Hengxun, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-405

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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