Polaris Recalls MATRYX PRO RMK and MATRYX RMK KHAOS Snowmobiles Due to Serious Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Polaris Snowmobiles, Model Year 2022-2023 MATRYX PRO RMK and MATRYX RMK KHAOS
The handlebar hooks on the recalled snowmobiles pose a puncture hazard and risk of serious injury if the rider’s body impacts the handlebar hook during a crash. 

 

Repair
August 31, 2023
About 15,900 (In addition, about 7,040 were sold in Canada) (These vehicles were previously recalled in May 2023 for a different hazard).

Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Recalls” at the bottom of the page or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.

This recall involves Polaris Model Year 2022-2023 MATRYX PRO RMK and MATRYX RMK KHAOS snowmobiles. The recalled  snowmobiles were sold in black and custom color combinations. “POLARIS” or “KHAOS” is stamped on the front side paneling of the vehicles. The VIN and Model Number are located on the right side of vehicle’s frame. Consumers can enter their VIN at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to see if their snowmobile is included in any recalls.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. Polaris is offering consumers free replacement handlebar hooks that can be self-installed or installed by an authorized Polaris dealer. Polaris is notifying all dealers and registered owners directly.

The firm has received four reports of puncture wounds caused by impact with the handlebar hooks.

Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2019 through April 2023 for between $13,300 and $22,000.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota
United States
23-788

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Report an unsafe product