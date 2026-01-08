PNW Components Recalls Aluminum Alloy Bicycle Pedals Due to Crash Hazard

The pedal axle can crack, causing the pedal to detach from the crank, posing a fall hazard to the rider.
About 1,200
PNW Components, Inc. at 833-902-3381 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at info@pnwcomponents.com or online at https://www.pnwcomponents.com/pages/voluntary-recall-loam-pedal-gen-2 or www.pnwcomponents.com and click the Recall link in the footer.
Recall Details
This recall involves the PNW Components Loam Pedal Gen 2 aluminum alloy mountain bike pedal. These pedals were sold after market through online retailers and bicycle shops. The pedal is a platform style (non-clip) pedal and can be identified by a “Tectonic” logo laser etched onto the pedal body on the left corner, on the same side as the threaded axle. The pedals are available in black, silver, green, orange and purple.
Consumers should immediately stop using the Loam Pedal Gen 2 and contact PNW Components to receive free replacement axles once they become available. In the interim PNW Components is providing consumers with the Range Pedal, free of charge. PNW Components will follow up with consumers regarding the replacement axle system, estimated to begin shipping out to customers on January 5, 2026.
The firm has received four reports of the pedal axle cracking and detaching from the crank. No injuries have been reported.
PNW Components, Inc., of Seattle, Washington
