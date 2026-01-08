 Skip to main content

PNW Components Recalls Aluminum Alloy Bicycle Pedals Due to Crash Hazard

  • Recalled Loam Pedal Gen 2 aluminum alloy bicycle pedal
  • Recalled Loam Pedals Gen 2 aluminum alloy bicycle pedals
Name of Product:
Loam Pedal Gen 2 aluminum alloy bicycle pedals
Hazard:

The pedal axle can crack, causing the pedal to detach from the crank, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
January 08, 2026
Units:

About 1,200

Consumer Contact

PNW Components, Inc. at 833-902-3381 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at info@pnwcomponents.com or online at https://www.pnwcomponents.com/pages/voluntary-recall-loam-pedal-gen-2 or www.pnwcomponents.com and click the Recall link in the footer.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the PNW Components Loam Pedal Gen 2 aluminum alloy mountain bike pedal. These pedals were sold after market through online retailers and bicycle shops. The pedal is a platform style (non-clip) pedal and can be identified by a “Tectonic” logo laser etched onto the pedal body on the left corner, on the same side as the threaded axle. The pedals are available in black, silver, green, orange and purple.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Loam Pedal Gen 2 and contact PNW Components to receive free replacement axles once they become available. In the interim PNW Components is providing consumers with the Range Pedal, free of charge. PNW Components will follow up with consumers regarding the replacement axle system, estimated to begin shipping out to customers on January 5, 2026.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of the pedal axle cracking and detaching from the crank. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent bicycle dealers and online at PNWComponents.com, REI.com, Backcountry.com and JensonUSA.com from June 2025 through November 2025 for about $160 per pair.
Importer(s):

PNW Components, Inc.of Seattle, Washington

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
26-180
Fast Track Recall

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled R.X.Y Bicycle Helmet
R.X.Y Bicycle Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the impact attenuation, positional stability, labeling and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

Recalled Blue Wave Above-Ground Pool Models NB19790 and NB19791
Blue Wave Recalls Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning risk.

Recalled SereneLife 48” Above-Ground Pool Models SLPORND15 and SLPORND18
SereneLife Home Recalls Above-Ground Pools 48 Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning hazard.

Recalled TopHomer Pool Drain Cover
TopHomer Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by TopHomerUS

The recalled drain covers violate the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing entrapment and drowning hazards to swimmers and bathers.

Recalled Pedego Fat Tire Trike
Pedego Electric Bikes Recalls Fat Tire Trikes Due to Fall and Laceration Hazards

The trike frame can develop a hairline fracture near a weld, which can cause the tubes to separate, posing fall and laceration hazards.

Recalled Schwinn Ovation Bicycle Child Carrier, Model SW80356
Pacific Cycle Recalls Schwinn Ovation Bicycle Child Carriers Due to Fall Hazard

The buckles securing the restraints around the child can release during use, posing a fall hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product