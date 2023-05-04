 Skip to main content

Polaris Recalls MATRYX RMK KHAOS and PRO Snowmobiles Due to Fire Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 RMK PRO MATRYX Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 RMK PRO MATRYX SLASH Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 RMK KHAOS MATRYX Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 RMK KHAOS MATRYX SLASH Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 RMK PRO Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 RMK PRO SLASH Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 RMK KHAOS Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 RMK KHAOS SLASH Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Snowmobile VIN/Model Number Location
Name of Product:
Model Year 2022-2023 MATRYX RMK KHAOS and PRO Snowmobiles
Hazard:

When the rider engages the throttle and brake (including the parking brake) simultaneously on the recalled snowmobiles, the brake system can overheat in the caliper/pad/brake rotor area, posing a fire hazard and risk of burn injuries to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 04, 2023
Units:

About 14,885 (In addition, about 4,555 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Recalls” at the bottom of the page or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Polaris Model Year 2022-2023 MATRYX RMK KHAOS and PRO snowmobiles. The recalled  snowmobiles were sold in black and custom color combinations. “POLARIS” or “KHAOS” is stamped on the front side paneling of the vehicles. The VIN and Model Number are located on the right side of the vehicle's frame. The following models are being recalled:

RECALLED MODEL DESCRIPTION

Model Year 2022 650 RMK KHAOS 146 MATRYX SLASH

Model Year 2022 650 RMK PRO 155 MATRYX

Model Year 2022 850 RMK KHAOS 146 MATRYX SLASH

Model Year 2022 850 RMK KHAOS 155 MATRYX

Model Year 2022 850 RMK KHAOS 155 MATRYX SLASH

Model Year 2022 850 RMK KHAOS 163 MATRYX SLASH

Model Year 2022 850 RMK KHAOS 165 MATRYX SLASH

Model Year 2022 850 RMK PRO 155 MATRYX

Model Year 2022 850 RMK PRO 155 MATRYX SLASH

Model Year 2022 850 RMK PRO 163 MATRYX SLASH

Model Year 2022 850 RMK PRO 165 MATRYX SLASH

Model Year 2022 850 RMK PRO155 3" MATRYX SLASH

Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST RMK KHS155 MATRYX SLASH

Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST RMK PRO163 MATRYX SLASH

Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST RMK PRO165 MATRYX SLASH

Model Year 2023 650 RMK KHAOS 146 SLASH

Model Year 2023 650 RMK PRO 155

Model Year 2023 850 RMK KHAOS 146 SLASH

Model Year 2023 850 RMK KHAOS 155

Model Year 2023 850 RMK KHAOS 155 SLASH

Model Year 2023 850 RMK KHAOS 163 SLASH

Model Year 2023 850 RMK KHAOS 165 SLASH

Model Year 2023 850 RMK PRO 155

Model Year 2023 850 RMK PRO 155 SLASH

Model Year 2023 850 RMK PRO 163 SLASH

Model Year 2023 850 RMK PRO 165 SLASH

Model Year 2023 9R RMK KHAOS 146 SLASH

Model Year 2023 9R RMK KHAOS 155 SLASH

Model Year 2023 9R RMK KHAOS 163 SLASH

Model Year 2023 9R RMK KHAOS 165 SLASH

Model Year 2023 9R RMK PRO 155 SLASH

Model Year 2023 9R RMK PRO 165 SLASH

Model Year 2023 9R RMK PRO 163 SLASH

Model Year 2023 PATRIOT BOOST RMK KHAOS 163 SLASH

Model Year 2023 PATRIOT BOOST RMK KHAOS 165 SLASH

Model Year 2023 PATRIOT BOOST RMK KHS 155 SLASH

Model Year 2023 PATRIOT BOOST RMK PRO 155 SLASH

Model Year 2023 PATRIOT BOOST RMK PRO163 SLASH
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. The dealer will conduct a check of the snowmobile braking system and install a software update. Polaris is notifying all dealers and registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 164 reports of the brake system overheating, including 22 reports of fires.

Sold At:
Polaris dealers nationwide from January 2021 through November 2022 for between $13,300 and $22,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-751

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 RMK PRO MATRYX Snowmobile
Polaris Recalls MATRYX RMK KHAOS and PRO Snowmobiles Due to Fire Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

When the rider engages the throttle and brake (including the parking brake)  simultaneously on the recalled snowmobiles, the brake system can overheat in the caliper/pad/brake rotor area, posing a fire hazard and risk of burn injuries to the rider.

Recalled Ricky Powersports RPS BF-ATV125E Youth ATV
Ricky Powersports Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

The recalled ATVs fail to comply with the mandatory requirements of the federal ATV safety standard, including parking brake requirements, posing a collision hazard to consumers if the vehicle is parked on an incline. The ATVs also fail to comply with other mandatory safety requirements for ATVs intended for children 10 years of age and older, including improper labeling and missing safety reflectors. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety standard requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

Recalled ACE K125 Youth ATV
EGL Motor Recalls ACE-branded Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

The recalled ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The Ace-branded K125 and C125 models exceed the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children aged 10 and older, posing a risk of high-speed crash. For T125 and C125 models, the parking brakes do not prevent movement of the vehicle, posing a collision hazard to consumers if the vehicle is parked on an incline. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

Recalled Vijayli-US Pool Drain Cover
Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act and Entrapment Hazard; Imported by Vijayli-US (Recall Alert)

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Recalled Black Diamond Recon LT avalanche transceiver
Black Diamond Equipment Recalls Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communication

The recalled transceivers can unexpectedly enter search mode due to interference from other beacons. If this occurs, the device could fail to transmit the position of survivors of an avalanche, resulting in delayed search and rescue operations, which could result in severe bodily harm or death if the skier is buried under snow.

Recalled Ejoyous Pool Drain Covers
Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to the Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act and Entrapment Hazard; Imported by Liusin (Recall Alert)

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product