Polaris Recalls MATRYX RMK KHAOS and PRO Snowmobiles Due to Fire Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

When the rider engages the throttle and brake (including the parking brake) simultaneously on the recalled snowmobiles, the brake system can overheat in the caliper/pad/brake rotor area, posing a fire hazard and risk of burn injuries to the rider.
About 14,885 (In addition, about 4,555 were sold in Canada)
Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Recalls” at the bottom of the page or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves Polaris Model Year 2022-2023 MATRYX RMK KHAOS and PRO snowmobiles. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black and custom color combinations. “POLARIS” or “KHAOS” is stamped on the front side paneling of the vehicles. The VIN and Model Number are located on the right side of the vehicle's frame. The following models are being recalled:
|
RECALLED MODEL DESCRIPTION
|
Model Year 2022 650 RMK KHAOS 146 MATRYX SLASH
|
Model Year 2022 650 RMK PRO 155 MATRYX
|
Model Year 2022 850 RMK KHAOS 146 MATRYX SLASH
|
Model Year 2022 850 RMK KHAOS 155 MATRYX
|
Model Year 2022 850 RMK KHAOS 155 MATRYX SLASH
|
Model Year 2022 850 RMK KHAOS 163 MATRYX SLASH
|
Model Year 2022 850 RMK KHAOS 165 MATRYX SLASH
|
Model Year 2022 850 RMK PRO 155 MATRYX
|
Model Year 2022 850 RMK PRO 155 MATRYX SLASH
|
Model Year 2022 850 RMK PRO 163 MATRYX SLASH
|
Model Year 2022 850 RMK PRO 165 MATRYX SLASH
|
Model Year 2022 850 RMK PRO155 3" MATRYX SLASH
|
Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST RMK KHS155 MATRYX SLASH
|
Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST RMK PRO163 MATRYX SLASH
|
Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST RMK PRO165 MATRYX SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 650 RMK KHAOS 146 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 650 RMK PRO 155
|
Model Year 2023 850 RMK KHAOS 146 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 850 RMK KHAOS 155
|
Model Year 2023 850 RMK KHAOS 155 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 850 RMK KHAOS 163 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 850 RMK KHAOS 165 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 850 RMK PRO 155
|
Model Year 2023 850 RMK PRO 155 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 850 RMK PRO 163 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 850 RMK PRO 165 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 9R RMK KHAOS 146 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 9R RMK KHAOS 155 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 9R RMK KHAOS 163 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 9R RMK KHAOS 165 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 9R RMK PRO 155 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 9R RMK PRO 165 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 9R RMK PRO 163 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 PATRIOT BOOST RMK KHAOS 163 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 PATRIOT BOOST RMK KHAOS 165 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 PATRIOT BOOST RMK KHS 155 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 PATRIOT BOOST RMK PRO 155 SLASH
|
Model Year 2023 PATRIOT BOOST RMK PRO163 SLASH
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. The dealer will conduct a check of the snowmobile braking system and install a software update. Polaris is notifying all dealers and registered owners directly.
The firm has received 164 reports of the brake system overheating, including 22 reports of fires.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.