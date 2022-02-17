Polaris Industries Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The throttle release switch (TRS) can fail to disengage when the throttle lever is released and if a stuck throttle condition occurs when the TRS fails to disengage, it can lead to loss of vehicle control, posing a crash hazard. Additionally, on certain Model Year 2022 MATRYX RMK snowmobiles, the throttle cable can be kinked during installation, which can lead to damage of the throttle cable during operation and impairment of the throttle function, posing a crash hazard.
About 7,400 (In addition, about 3,647 were sold in Canada)
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page, or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ and enter your vehicle identification number “VIN” to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain VINs of Model Year 2022 MATRYX RMK, INDY, SWITCHBACK, VOYAGEUR, and NORDIC PRO snowmobiles. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in the following color combinations: black/titanium, red/black, blue/white/red, black/gray/blue, gray/lime, red/black/white, navy/silver/white, white/black/plum, tan/black/orange, gray/black/lime, gray/black/red, orange, black and jade. Polaris and model name are printed on the chassis on both sides of the vehicles. The model year and VIN are stamped on the right side of the tunnel. Consumers can enter their VIN at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and if needed, an adjustment of the throttle control assembly and/or a repair to replace the throttle cable (MATRYX RMK only). Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the snowmobiles. Polaris is contacting all registered owners directly to provide more details about the repair.
Polaris has received four reports of kinked throttle cables and three reports of a stuck throttle. No injuries have been reported.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.