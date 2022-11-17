Polaris Industries Recalls MATRYX, AXYS and Pro-Ride Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair, consisting of replacing the fuel tank assembly. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the snowmobiles. However, if a consumer needs to start their snowmobile in order to move it safely, they must make sure the fuel tank is full, and if it is not, they need to fill the tank with fresh gasoline. Polaris is notifying all dealers and contacting all known purchasers directly.