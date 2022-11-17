Polaris Industries Recalls MATRYX, AXYS and Pro-Ride Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Electrostatic discharge inside the fuel tank can cause vapors to ignite during operation and the tank to burst, posing a fire hazard.
About 138,000 (In addition, about 61,000 were sold in Canada)
Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves Polaris Model Years 2021 through 2023 MATRYX, model years 2015 through 2022 AXYS, and certain 2013 and 2014 Pro-Ride snowmobiles. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black and in custom color combinations. Polaris and the model names are printed on the chassis on both sides of the snowmobiles. The model year and VIN are stamped on the right side of the tunnel. Consumers can enter their VIN at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to see if their snowmobile is included in any recalls.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair, consisting of replacing the fuel tank assembly. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the snowmobiles. However, if a consumer needs to start their snowmobile in order to move it safely, they must make sure the fuel tank is full, and if it is not, they need to fill the tank with fresh gasoline. Polaris is notifying all dealers and contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 30 reports of fuel tank bursting, including 16 incidents of fire and one report of a second-degree burn.
