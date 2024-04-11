Delta Cycle Recalls Bicycle Stem Raisers Due to Fall Hazard

The Stem Raiser can shift during use, causing the bicycle’s handlebar to shift unexpectantly, posing a fall hazard.
About 500,000 (In addition, about 8,510 were sold in Canada)
Delta Cycle at 800-474-6615 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at stemrecall@designbydelta.com, or online at www.designbydelta.com/stemrecall or at www.designbydelta.com and click on “Stem Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Delta Cycle and Dimension Stem Raisers with the model numbers TD3318B, TD3318S, TD3418B, and TD3418S for the Delta Cycle brand, and SM1977 and SM1979 for the Dimension brand. The stem raisers were sold in black and silver, and measure between five inches and seven inches high.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stem raisers, and contact Delta Cycle to schedule a free repair at an independent bicycle dealer.
The firm has received one report of a stem raiser shifting during use. No injuries have been reported.
Delta Cycle, of Foxborough, Massachusetts
