Intimidator Recalls Intimidator and Mahindra Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Crash Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Intimidator and Mahindra branded models 750, 800, 1000, TGB, GC1K and electric utility vehicles (UTVs). The recalled UTVs were sold in a variety of colors. “Intimidator” or “Mahindra” is displayed on the front grill and the model series is printed on the rear-side panels. The serial number can be found on a label inside the glove box, inside the hood compartment and below the driver’s seat. The serial range of the recalled Intimidator UTVs is 000000 to 014034. The serial range of the recalled Mahindra UTVs is 000000 to 010545.

The following UTVs are included in this recall: