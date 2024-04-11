Intimidator Recalls Intimidator and Mahindra Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Crash Hazard

The universal joint can fail and pierce and sever the brake line, posing a crash hazard.
About 19,264
Intimidator toll-free at 888-215-8121 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@intimidatorutv.com, or online at http://www.intimidatorutv.com and click on "RECALL INFORMATION" at the top of the website’s main landing page for more information. For Mahindra-branded UTVs, visit www.mahindrausa.com/--recall-notices or www.mahindrausa.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information. Intimidator is contacting all registered purchasers by mail.
Recall Details
This recall involves Intimidator and Mahindra branded models 750, 800, 1000, TGB, GC1K and electric utility vehicles (UTVs). The recalled UTVs were sold in a variety of colors. “Intimidator” or “Mahindra” is displayed on the front grill and the model series is printed on the rear-side panels. The serial number can be found on a label inside the glove box, inside the hood compartment and below the driver’s seat. The serial range of the recalled Intimidator UTVs is 000000 to 014034. The serial range of the recalled Mahindra UTVs is 000000 to 010545.
The following UTVs are included in this recall:
|Make & Model:
|Model Years:
|Intimidator GC1K Classic
|2018-2023
|Intimidator GC1K Crew
|2019-2023
|Intimidator GC1K Truck
|2019-2023
|Intimidator 750 Classic
|2013-2023
|Intimidator 750 Crew
|2014-2022
|Intimidator 750 Truck
|2013-2022
|Intimidator 800 Classic
|2015-2018
|Intimidator 800 Crew
|2015-2018
|Intimidator 800 Enforcer
|2016-2018
|Intimidator 1000 Diesel Classic
|2013-2023
|Intimidator 1000 Diesel Crew
|2013-2022
|Intimidator 1000 Diesel Truck
|2013-2023
|Intimidator Electric Classic
|2013-2023
|Mahindra Retriever 750 Classic
|2015-2020
|Mahindra Retriever 750 Crew
|2015-2020
|Mahindra Retriever 750 Truck
|2015-2020
|Mahindra TGB Classic
|2015-2020
|Mahindra TGB Crew
|2015-2020
|Mahindra Retriever 1000 Diesel Classic
|2015-2020
|Mahindra Retriever 1000 Diesel Crew
|2015-2020
|Mahindra Retriever 1000 Diesel Truck
|2015-2020
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an Intimidator or Mahindra authorized dealer to schedule a free repair.
The firm has received 40 reports of incidents, including 12 involving a brake line impact. No injuries have been reported.
