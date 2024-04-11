 Skip to main content

Intimidator Recalls Intimidator and Mahindra Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Crash Hazard

  • Recalled Intimidator & Mahindra Classic 750 UTV
  • Recalled Intimidator & Mahindra Classic 750cc UTV
  • Recalled Intimidator & Mahindra Classic 1000 UTV
  • Recalled Intimidator & Mahindra Crew 750 UTV
  • Recalled Intimidator & Mahindra Crew 1000 UTV
  • Recalled Intimidator & Mahindra GC1K Crew UTV
  • Recalled Intimidator GC1K Classic UTV
  • Recalled Intimidator GC1K Truck UTV
  • Recalled Intimidator & Mahindra Truck 1000 UTV
  • Recalled Intimidator & Mahindra Truck 750 UTV
  • Recalled Intimidator Enforcer 800 UTV
  • Recalled Intimidator Classic 800 UTV
  • Recalled Intimidator Crew 800 UTV
  • Recalled Mahindra TGB Classic
  • Recalled Mahindra TGB Crew
  • Recalled Intimidator Electric UTV
Name of Product:
Intimidator and Mahindra branded utility vehicles (UTVs)
Hazard:

The universal joint can fail and pierce and sever the brake line, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 11, 2024
Units:

About 19,264

Consumer Contact

Intimidator toll-free at 888-215-8121 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@intimidatorutv.com, or online at http://www.intimidatorutv.com and click on "RECALL INFORMATION" at the top of the website’s main landing page for more information. For Mahindra-branded UTVs, visit www.mahindrausa.com/--recall-notices or www.mahindrausa.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information. Intimidator is contacting all registered purchasers by mail.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Intimidator and Mahindra branded models 750, 800, 1000, TGB, GC1K and electric utility vehicles (UTVs). The recalled UTVs were sold in a variety of colors. “Intimidator” or “Mahindra” is displayed on the front grill and the model series is printed on the rear-side panels. The serial number can be found on a label inside the glove box, inside the hood compartment and below the driver’s seat. The serial range of the recalled Intimidator UTVs is 000000 to 014034. The serial range of the recalled Mahindra UTVs is 000000 to 010545.

The following UTVs are included in this recall:

Make & Model:Model Years:
Intimidator GC1K Classic2018-2023
Intimidator GC1K Crew2019-2023
Intimidator GC1K Truck2019-2023
Intimidator 750 Classic2013-2023
Intimidator 750 Crew2014-2022
Intimidator 750 Truck2013-2022
Intimidator 800 Classic2015-2018
Intimidator 800 Crew2015-2018
Intimidator 800 Enforcer2016-2018
Intimidator 1000 Diesel Classic2013-2023
Intimidator 1000 Diesel Crew2013-2022
Intimidator 1000 Diesel Truck2013-2023
Intimidator Electric Classic2013-2023
Mahindra Retriever 750 Classic2015-2020
Mahindra Retriever 750 Crew2015-2020
Mahindra Retriever 750 Truck2015-2020
Mahindra TGB Classic2015-2020
Mahindra TGB Crew2015-2020
Mahindra Retriever 1000 Diesel Classic2015-2020
Mahindra Retriever 1000 Diesel Crew2015-2020
Mahindra Retriever 1000 Diesel Truck2015-2020
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact an Intimidator or Mahindra authorized dealer to schedule a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 40 reports of incidents, including 12 involving a brake line impact. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Intimidator and Mahindra authorized dealers nationwide from August 2013 through November 2023 for between $11,000 and $21,500.
Manufacturer(s):
Intimidator, of Batesville, Ark.
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-196

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Matrix T3xe Treadmill
Johnson Health Tech North America Expands Recall of Matrix T1 and T3 Commercial Treadmills Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The power cord can become loose from the treadmill’s power socket, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Jugader Zipline Kit Cable and Trolley
Zipline Kits Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Jugader

The zipline’s stainless-steel cable can break, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Delta Cycle and Dimension Stem Raiser (TD3418B or SM1979)
Delta Cycle Recalls Bicycle Stem Raisers Due to Fall Hazard

The Stem Raiser can shift during use, causing the bicycle’s handlebar to shift unexpectantly, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Intimidator & Mahindra Classic 750 UTV
Intimidator Recalls Intimidator and Mahindra Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Crash Hazard

The universal joint can fail and pierce and sever the brake line, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled Fischer RC4 60 Junior Ski Boots - Snow
Fischer Sports Recalls Junior Ski Boots Due to Fall Hazard

The ski boot cuff can rotate, causing the lock mechanism to malfunction, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury to the consumer.

Recalled Excalibur Crossbow C2 Crank with cocking hooks
C2 Crank Cocking Aids for Excalibur Crossbows Recalled Due to Impact Injury and Laceration Hazards; Manufactured by Excalibur Crossbow

The C2 Crank’s cocking hooks can break during use, causing flying plastic hook projectiles, posing impact injury and laceration hazards to the user and bystanders.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product