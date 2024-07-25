 Skip to main content

DGL Group Recalls Hover-1 Dynamo E-Scooters Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Crash Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com

  • Recalled Hover-1 Dynamo e-scooter
  • Serial number with the letters “WY” as the seventh and eighth letter appears on a label on the underside of the recalled e-scooter.
Name of Product:
Hover-1 Dynamo E-scooters
Hazard:

The e-scooter’s brakes can fail, posing a risk of serious injury and crash hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 25, 2024
Units:

About 4,200

Consumer Contact

DGL Group toll-free at to 844-451-7300 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.hover-1.com/pages/dynamo_recall or www.hover-1.com and click on “Important Recall Information” at the top of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Hover-1 Dynamo e-scooters with certain serial numbers. Only scooters with the letters “WY” as the seventh and eighth letter in the serial number are included in this recall. The serial number can be found on a label located on the underside of the scooter. The two-wheeled recalled scooters are matte black and have a kick stand and reflective lights at the front and back of the stand board. The Hover-1 logo appears on the stand board and on the bottom of the stem. Hover-1 is printed on the middle of the stem.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled e-scooters immediately and contact DGL Group for instructions on how to receive a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers will be required to provide photographs of their e-scooter’s serial number and severed motor cable.

Incidents/Injuries:

DGL Group has received 22 reports of the e-scooter’s brakes failing, which resulted in seven injuries, including abrasions, contusions, a dislocated shoulder, fractured teeth, lacerations and strains.

Sold At:
Online at Walmart.com from November 2021 through July 2022 for about $200.
Importer(s):

DGL Group Ltd., of Edison, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-321

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Hover-1 Dynamo e-scooter
DGL Group Recalls Hover-1 Dynamo E-Scooters Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Crash Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com

The e-scooter’s brakes can fail, posing a risk of serious injury and crash hazard.

Recalled Artic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobile (black)
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls 2024 Arctic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard

The pin on the u-joint of the steering knuckle was not swagged correctly, which can allow the pin to come out of the u-joint and cause the rider to lose steering control, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled Razor Icon electric scooter
Razor Recalls Icon Electric Scooters Due to Fall Hazard

The downtube of the recalled electric scooter can separate from the floorboard during use, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Golf Grip Solvent, 8-Ounce
Torquay eTrading Recalls Essential Values Golf Grip Solvent and Golf Grip Kits Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act

The recalled cleaning product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it is deceptively labeled as “Safe and Non-Toxic” and lacks the required cautionary statements for petroleum distillates, posing a risk of poisoning to consumers.

Recalled MULE PRO-FXT 1000 LE in Metallic Sierra Blue
Kawasaki USA Recalls Mule PRO 1000 Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

When starting the engine, improper combustion can occur, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled iFIT ProForm Rapid Strike 50 LB Adjustable Dumbbell Set
iFIT Recalls ProForm 50 LB Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an impact injury hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product