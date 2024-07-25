DGL Group Recalls Hover-1 Dynamo E-Scooters Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Crash Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com

Description:

This recall involves Hover-1 Dynamo e-scooters with certain serial numbers. Only scooters with the letters “WY” as the seventh and eighth letter in the serial number are included in this recall. The serial number can be found on a label located on the underside of the scooter. The two-wheeled recalled scooters are matte black and have a kick stand and reflective lights at the front and back of the stand board. The Hover-1 logo appears on the stand board and on the bottom of the stem. Hover-1 is printed on the middle of the stem.