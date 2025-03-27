Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Vado and Como IGH E-Bikes with Chain Guards Due to Fall Hazard

The bike’s protective chain/belt guard does not cover the belt drive and loose clothing can get entrapped in the belt drive, posing a fall hazard.
About 32,400 (In addition, about 3,200 were sold in Canada and about 190 were sold in Mexico)
Specialized Bicycle Components toll-free at 877-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at ridercare@specialized.com, or online at http://www.specialized.com/safety-recall-notices, by Live Chat at http://www.specialized.com or at www.specialized.com and click on “Safety Recall Notices” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Specialized Vado and Como IGH e-bikes with chain/belt guards. The recalled e-bikes have an internal gear hub (IGH) and no rear derailleur (gear shift). The Specialized Bicycle brand name is located on the bike frame and the bikes are offered in a variety of colors, including black, limestone, red, sand, sea foam, navy, purple, white, gray, raspberry, umber, dark gray and yellow. The e-bikes have the following model numbers printed on the white and black serial number label located on the underside of the bicycle’s top tube.
|Recalled Specialized Bicycle Model Numbers
|COMO 3.0 IGH
|COMO 5.0 IGH UL
|VADO 3.0 IGH STEP THROUGH UL
|COMO 3.0 IGH UL
|COMO SL 4.0
|VADO 3.0 IGH UL
|COMO 4.0 IGH
|COMO SL 5.0
|VADO 5.0 IGH
|COMO 4.0 IGH UL
|VADO 3.0 IGH
|VADO 5.0 IGH ST
|COMO 5.0 IGH
|VADO 3.0 IGH ST
|VADO 5.0 IGH STEP THROUGH UL
Consumers should immediately stop using the Specialized Vado and Como IGH e-bikes and contact their nearest authorized Specialized retailer for a free installation of an updated protective chain/belt guard. Specialized Bicycle is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., of Morgan Hill, California
