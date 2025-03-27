 Skip to main content

Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Vado and Como IGH E-Bikes with Chain Guards Due to Fall Hazard

Name of Product:
Specialized Vado and Como IGH E-Bikes with Chain Guards
Hazard:

The bike’s protective chain/belt guard does not cover the belt drive and loose clothing can get entrapped in the belt drive, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 27, 2025
Units:

About 32,400 (In addition, about 3,200 were sold in Canada and about 190 were sold in Mexico)

Consumer Contact

Specialized Bicycle Components toll-free at 877-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at ridercare@specialized.com, or online at http://www.specialized.com/safety-recall-notices, by Live Chat at http://www.specialized.com or at www.specialized.com and click on “Safety Recall Notices” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Specialized Vado and Como IGH e-bikes with chain/belt guards. The recalled e-bikes have an internal gear hub (IGH) and no rear derailleur (gear shift). The Specialized Bicycle brand name is located on the bike frame and the bikes are offered in a variety of colors, including black, limestone, red, sand, sea foam, navy, purple, white, gray, raspberry, umber, dark gray and yellow. The e-bikes have the following model numbers printed on the white and black serial number label located on the underside of the bicycle’s top tube.

Recalled Specialized Bicycle Model Numbers
COMO 3.0 IGHCOMO 5.0 IGH ULVADO 3.0 IGH STEP THROUGH UL
COMO 3.0 IGH ULCOMO SL 4.0VADO 3.0 IGH UL
COMO 4.0 IGHCOMO SL 5.0VADO 5.0 IGH
COMO 4.0 IGH ULVADO 3.0 IGHVADO 5.0 IGH ST
COMO 5.0 IGHVADO 3.0 IGH STVADO 5.0 IGH STEP THROUGH UL
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Specialized Vado and Como IGH e-bikes and contact their nearest authorized Specialized retailer for a free installation of an updated protective chain/belt guard. Specialized Bicycle is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Authorized Specialized Bicycle retailers nationwide and online from March 2021 through November 2024 for between $3,250 and $5,750.
Importer(s):

Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., of Morgan Hill, California

Manufactured In:
Vietnam and Taiwan
Recall number:
25-200
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

