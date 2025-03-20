Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Recalls Ski-Doo and Lynx Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard

The engine control module (ECM) lower mount support could have broken in production and left a loose part inside the engine compartment, allowing it to enter the throttle body area and lead to a stuck throttle. This poses a crash hazard and risk of serious injuries or death.
About 4,144 (In addition, about 2,205 were sold in Canada)
BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at https://ski-doo.brp.com/ca/en/owner-zone/responsible-rider/safety/safety-recalls/potential-loose-part-in-throttle-body-area-risk-of-stuck-throttle.html or https://ski-doo.brp.com/us/en/ and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
For Lynx snowmobiles, online at https://www.brplynx.com/ca/en/owner-zone/safety/safety-recalls/potential-loose-part-in-throttle-body-area-risk-of-stuck-throttle.html or https://www.brplynx.com/ca/en/owner-zone/safety/safety-recalls.html.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Model Year 2025 Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles equipped with a 600R E-TEC, a 850 E-TEC or a 850 E-TEC Turbo R engine. The brand name “Ski-Doo,” the model name and engine type are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of the tunnel underneath the seat. Dealers can check for VINs included in this recall. The snowmobiles were sold in various color combinations.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a BRP dealer to schedule a free appointment. Dealers will inspect the ECM and the throttle body area to look for any ECM lower mount support broken part. If found, dealers will remove the detached part and replace the ECM free of charge. BRP is contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received four reports of a stuck throttle. No injuries have been reported.
BRP US Inc. (Bombardier Recreational Products), of Sturtevant, Wisconsin
