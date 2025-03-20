 Skip to main content

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Recalls Ski-Doo and Lynx Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard

  • The model name and engine type are printed on the side panels of the recalled vehicles.
  • Recalled MY2025 Ski-Doo Backcountry model equipped with a 600 E-TEC engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Ski-Doo Expedition model equipped with a 600 E-TEC engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Ski-Doo MXZ model equipped with a 600 E-TEC engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Ski-Doo Renegade model equipped with a 600 E-TEC engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Ski-Doo Skandic model equipped with a 600 E-TEC engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Ski-Doo Summit model equipped with a 600 E-TEC engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Ski-Doo Backcountry model equipped with a 850 E-TEC engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Ski-Doo Expedition model equipped with a 850 E-TEC engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Ski-Doo Freeride model equipped with a 850 E-TEC engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Ski-Doo MXZ model equipped with a 850 E-TEC engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Ski-Doo Renegade model equipped with a 850 E-TEC engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Ski-Doo Summit model equipped with a 850 E-TEC engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Ski-Doo Backcountry model equipped with a 850 E-TEC Turbo R engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Ski-Doo Freeride model equipped with a 850 E-TEC Turbo R engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Ski-Doo MXZ model equipped with a 850 E-TEC Turbo R engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Ski-Doo Summit model equipped with a 850 E-TEC Turbo R engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Lynx Rave model equipped with a 600 E-TEC or 850 E-TEC engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Lynx Shredder model equipped with a 850 E-TEC or 850 E-TEC Turbo R engine
  • Recalled MY2025 Lynx Xterrain model equipped with a 850 E-TEC engine
Name of Product:
Model Year 2025 Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles equipped with a 600R E-TEC, 850 E-TEC or 850 E-TEC Turbo R engine
Hazard:

The engine control module (ECM) lower mount support could have broken in production and left a loose part inside the engine compartment, allowing it to enter the throttle body area and lead to a stuck throttle. This poses a crash hazard and risk of serious injuries or death.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 20, 2025
Units:

About 4,144 (In addition, about 2,205 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

BRP toll-free at 888-272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday or online at https://ski-doo.brp.com/ca/en/owner-zone/responsible-rider/safety/safety-recalls/potential-loose-part-in-throttle-body-area-risk-of-stuck-throttle.html or https://ski-doo.brp.com/us/en/ and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

For Lynx snowmobiles, online at https://www.brplynx.com/ca/en/owner-zone/safety/safety-recalls/potential-loose-part-in-throttle-body-area-risk-of-stuck-throttle.html or https://www.brplynx.com/ca/en/owner-zone/safety/safety-recalls.html.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain Model Year 2025 Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles equipped with a 600R E-TEC, a 850 E-TEC or a 850 E-TEC Turbo R engine. The brand name “Ski-Doo,” the model name and engine type are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of the tunnel underneath the seat. Dealers can check for VINs included in this recall. The snowmobiles were sold in various color combinations.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a BRP dealer to schedule a free appointment. Dealers will inspect the ECM and the throttle body area to look for any ECM lower mount support broken part. If found, dealers will remove the detached part and replace the ECM free of charge. BRP is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of a stuck throttle. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Authorized BRP Ski-Doo/Lynx dealers nationwide from February 2024 through November 2024 for between $10,000 and $20,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., of Canada
Importer(s):

BRP US Inc.  (Bombardier Recreational Products), of Sturtevant, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
25-188
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

