Segway Recalls Segway Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP KickScooters Due to Fall Hazard and Risk of Serious Injury

The folding mechanism can fail and cause the handlebars or stem to fold while the scooter is in use, posing a fall hazard to consumers.
About 220,000
Segway at 800-914-6110 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at recall@segway.com, or online at https://service.segway.com/recall or www.segway.com, and click on “Recall Center” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves all Segway Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP KickScooters. The Max G30LP KickScooter is gray in color with yellow accents and the Max G30P is black in color with yellow accents. The brand name “ninebot” appears on the foot platform and the top of the handlebars. The model number is located on a label on the side of the foot deck. The Max G30P model is 46 inches long, 19 inches wide, 47 inches high and weighs 42 pounds. The Max G30LP model is 44 inches long, 19 inches wide, 45 inches high and weighs 39 pounds.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact Segway to receive information to determine whether the folding mechanism needs adjustment and to receive a free maintenance kit. The kit includes tools and instructions for checking and tightening the folding mechanism and keeping it properly maintained.
Segway has received 68 reports of folding mechanism failures, including 20 injuries to include abrasions, bruises, lacerations and broken bones.
Segway Inc., of Los Angeles, California
