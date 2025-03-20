 Skip to main content

Aiper Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaners Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Distributed by Shenzhen Aiper Intelligent Co.

  • Recalled Aiper Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner
  • Label with model name and serial number located on the bottom of the recalled pool vacuum
Name of Product:
Aiper Seagull Pro ZT6001 cordless robotic pool cleaners
Hazard:

The recalled pool vacuum cleaner has a large current adapter that can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
March 20, 2025
Units:

About 32,660 (In addition, about 2,530 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Aiper toll-free at 888-968-0666 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@aiper.com, or online at https://aiper.com/seagullpro-recall/ or online at https://aiper.com and click on the click on “Seagull Pro Recall” link for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Aiper Seagull Pro cordless robotic pool cleaners with model number ZT6001. The recalled pool vacuum cleaner weighs approximately 24 pounds and measures about 19.5 x 18.5 x 15 inches. The “Aiper” brand name is printed on the top/front of the dark gray pool vacuum cleaners. The model name and the serial number, which begins with S/N “61”, are printed on the label on the bottom side of the pool vacuum.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pool vacuums and contact Aiper to receive a free replacement Aiper Scuba S1 robotic pool cleaner. Aiper will provide a free return label for consumers to send the recalled product back to Aiper. Within 15 days of receiving the recalled Seagull Pro, Aiper will ship the replacement product. Aiper is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 19 reports of the recalled pool vacuums melting, smoking or catching on fire while charging causing five incidents of property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's and Walmart stores nationwide, and online at www.aiper.com, Amazon.com, Bestbuy.com, HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com and Walmart.com from March 2023 through May 2024 for between $700 and $900.
Manufacturer(s):
Dongguan Yuanhong Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., of China
Distributor(s):
Shenzhen Aiper Intelligent Co. Ltd., of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-187
