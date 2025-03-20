Aiper Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaners Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Distributed by Shenzhen Aiper Intelligent Co.

The recalled pool vacuum cleaner has a large current adapter that can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.
About 32,660 (In addition, about 2,530 were sold in Canada)
Aiper toll-free at 888-968-0666 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@aiper.com, or online at https://aiper.com/seagullpro-recall/ or online at https://aiper.com and click on the click on “Seagull Pro Recall” link for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Aiper Seagull Pro cordless robotic pool cleaners with model number ZT6001. The recalled pool vacuum cleaner weighs approximately 24 pounds and measures about 19.5 x 18.5 x 15 inches. The “Aiper” brand name is printed on the top/front of the dark gray pool vacuum cleaners. The model name and the serial number, which begins with S/N “61”, are printed on the label on the bottom side of the pool vacuum.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pool vacuums and contact Aiper to receive a free replacement Aiper Scuba S1 robotic pool cleaner. Aiper will provide a free return label for consumers to send the recalled product back to Aiper. Within 15 days of receiving the recalled Seagull Pro, Aiper will ship the replacement product. Aiper is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 19 reports of the recalled pool vacuums melting, smoking or catching on fire while charging causing five incidents of property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.