Torquay eTrading Recalls Essential Values Golf Grip Solvent and Golf Grip Kits Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act

Description:

This recall involves Essential Values Golf Grip Solvent and Essential Values Grip & Rip re-gripping solution sold as a kit with 14 strips of golf tape. The bottles are labeled on the front with “GOLF GRIP SOLVENT, RE-GRIPPING SOLUTION, UNIVERSAL APPLICATION, GAIN CONSISTENCY IN YOUR GAME, QUICK DRYING, SAFE & NON-TOXIC, KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN” and on the back with safety information and instructions. The products were sold in an 8-ounce white bottle with a blue label. In the past, the products were sold as 2-pack, 4-pack, 6-pack and with 28 golf strips bundle.