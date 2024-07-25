 Skip to main content

Torquay eTrading Recalls Essential Values Golf Grip Solvent and Golf Grip Kits Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act

  • Recalled Golf Grip Solvent, 8-Ounce
  • Recalled Grip and Rip Re-Gripping Solution Kit with 14 Strips of Grip Tape
  • Back of the Recalled Golf Grip Solution
Name of Product:
Essential Values Golf Grip Solvent and Golf Grip Kits
Hazard:

The recalled cleaning product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it is deceptively labeled as “Safe and Non-Toxic” and lacks the required cautionary statements for petroleum distillates, posing a risk of poisoning to consumers.

Remedy:
Label
Recall Date:
July 25, 2024
Units:

About 26,000 (In addition, about 3,400 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Torquay eTrading LLC collect at 347-587-8964 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@essentialvalues.us, or online at https://www.essentialvalues.us/pages/recall or https://www.essentialvalues.us/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Essential Values Golf Grip Solvent and Essential Values Grip & Rip re-gripping solution sold as a kit with 14 strips of golf tape. The bottles are labeled on the front with “GOLF GRIP SOLVENT, RE-GRIPPING SOLUTION, UNIVERSAL APPLICATION, GAIN CONSISTENCY IN YOUR GAME, QUICK DRYING, SAFE & NON-TOXIC, KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN” and on the back with safety information and instructions. The products were sold in an 8-ounce white bottle with a blue label. In the past, the products were sold as 2-pack, 4-pack, 6-pack and with 28 golf strips bundle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Golf Grip Solvent and/or Golf Grip Kits, and contact Torquay eTrading for information on how to obtain a free corrected label to put on the bottle. Torquay eTrading, Amazon, eBay and Walmart are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com, eBay.com, Walmart.com and www.essentialvalues.com from December 2017 through May 2024 for about $9, and the model sold with a golf grip tape for about $13.
Distributor(s):
Torquay eTrading LLC (dba Essential Values), of New York (formerly sold by Mocer LLC and Bright Ventures LLC)
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-322

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Large Ophanie Pink Rug
Ophanie Area Rugs Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Ophanie

The recalled area rugs violate the mandatory federal flammability regulations for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Golf Grip Solvent, 8-Ounce
Torquay eTrading Recalls Essential Values Golf Grip Solvent and Golf Grip Kits Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act

The recalled cleaning product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it is deceptively labeled as “Safe and Non-Toxic” and lacks the required cautionary statements for petroleum distillates, posing a risk of poisoning to consumers.

Recalled BISSELL Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner (color may vary)
BISSELL Recalls More Than 3 Million Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners Due to Burn Hazard

The recalled steam cleaners can expel hot water or steam onto users while heating or during use, posing a burn hazard.

Recalled Atomi Smart Tower Heater model AT1323
Atomi Recalls Smart Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The recalled smart heaters can turn on without user input, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Amana Brand S-series heat pump
Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Recalls Daikin FIT, Amana Brand S-series, and Goodman SD Heat Pumps Due to Risk of Excessive Heat Exposure

A power interruption in the heat pump can result in the product providing heat when the power resumes, despite the thermostat being in cooling mode, posing a risk of excessive heat exposure to consumers.

Recalled Brookstone TurboVac Handheld Rechargeable Vacuum (Model No. BSBVAC301)
Southern Telecom Recalls Brookstone TurboVac Handheld Rechargeable Vacuums Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Belk

The vacuums can short circuit during or after charging the battery, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product