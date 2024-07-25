Torquay eTrading Recalls Essential Values Golf Grip Solvent and Golf Grip Kits Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act

The recalled cleaning product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it is deceptively labeled as “Safe and Non-Toxic” and lacks the required cautionary statements for petroleum distillates, posing a risk of poisoning to consumers.
About 26,000 (In addition, about 3,400 were sold in Canada)
Torquay eTrading LLC collect at 347-587-8964 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@essentialvalues.us, or online at https://www.essentialvalues.us/pages/recall or https://www.essentialvalues.us/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Essential Values Golf Grip Solvent and Essential Values Grip & Rip re-gripping solution sold as a kit with 14 strips of golf tape. The bottles are labeled on the front with “GOLF GRIP SOLVENT, RE-GRIPPING SOLUTION, UNIVERSAL APPLICATION, GAIN CONSISTENCY IN YOUR GAME, QUICK DRYING, SAFE & NON-TOXIC, KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN” and on the back with safety information and instructions. The products were sold in an 8-ounce white bottle with a blue label. In the past, the products were sold as 2-pack, 4-pack, 6-pack and with 28 golf strips bundle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Golf Grip Solvent and/or Golf Grip Kits, and contact Torquay eTrading for information on how to obtain a free corrected label to put on the bottle. Torquay eTrading, Amazon, eBay and Walmart are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.