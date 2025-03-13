Meijer Recalls Konwin Desktop Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The heater’s fan can fail to turn on and cause the unit to overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.
Meijer at 800-927-8699, via contact form at Web Form, or online at https://help.meijer.com/csp?id=m_kb_recall or https://www.meijer.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
The recalled Konwin branded desktop heaters have model number BHN2133. The heater has a white plastic frame with a black fan and black grill covers. The heater measures about 12 inches high and about 10 inches wide. “Konwin” and the model number are printed on a label on the bottom of the heater.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled desktop heaters and return them to any Meijer store for a full refund through the original form of payment.
The firm received eight reports of fans burning and melting. No injuries have been reported.
Meijer Distribution Inc., of Grand Rapids, Michigan
