Meijer Recalls Konwin Desktop Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled Konwin Desktop Heater
  • Recalled Konwin Desktop Heater label
Name of Product:
Konwin Desktop Heaters
Hazard:

The heater’s fan can fail to turn on and cause the unit to overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 13, 2025
Units:

About 6,050

Consumer Contact

Meijer at 800-927-8699, via contact form at Web Form, or online at https://help.meijer.com/csp?id=m_kb_recall or https://www.meijer.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

The recalled Konwin branded desktop heaters have model number BHN2133. The heater has a white plastic frame with a black fan and black grill covers. The heater measures about 12 inches high and about 10 inches wide. “Konwin” and the model number are printed on a label on the bottom of the heater.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled desktop heaters and return them to any Meijer store for a full refund through the original form of payment.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm received eight reports of fans burning and melting. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold Exclusively At:
Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky from September 2024 through January 2025 for between $25 and $40.
Importer(s):

Meijer Distribution Inc., of Grand Rapids, Michigan

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-179
