Goal Zero Recalls Solar Series Combiner Cables for Solar Panels Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled combiner cables can malfunction when used with Nomad-series solar panels, posing a fire hazard.
About 530
Goal Zero LLC toll-free at 888-794-6250 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, email at support@goalzero.com, or online at https://goalzero.com/pages/notices-recalls or www.goalzero.com and click on “Notices/Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
This recall involves model number 98715 Goal Zero 4x HPP to 1x HPP+ Solar Series Combiner, a cable for chaining multiple solar panels in series into one output for charging a battery. The combiner cable is a black plastic cable with four high power port (HPP) connectors on one end and one HPP on the other end. The portable panels fold out and are set up by consumers. They are designed for camping and other applications.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Goal Zero to receive a refund of the purchase price in the original form of payment for the recalled Series Combiners. Consumers should register for a refund on the firm’s website and then discard the recalled product in the trash in accordance with any local and state ordinances.
The firm has received two reports of fires involving property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Goal Zero LLC, of Draper, Utah
