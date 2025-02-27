 Skip to main content

Goal Zero Recalls Solar Series Combiner Cables for Solar Panels Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Goal Zero Solar Series Combiner Cables for Solar Panels
  • The recalled Goal Zero Solar Series Combiner cable may have been sold with Goal Zero Nomad Solar Panels or Goal Zero Yeti PRO 4000
Name of Product:
Goal Zero Solar Series Combiner Cables for Solar Panels
Hazard:

The recalled combiner cables can malfunction when used with Nomad-series solar panels, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 27, 2025
Units:

About 530

Consumer Contact

Goal Zero LLC toll-free at 888-794-6250 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, email at support@goalzero.com, or online at https://goalzero.com/pages/notices-recalls or www.goalzero.com and click on “Notices/Recalls” at the bottom of the page. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model number 98715 Goal Zero 4x HPP to 1x HPP+ Solar Series Combiner, a cable for chaining multiple solar panels in series into one output for charging a battery. The combiner cable is a black plastic cable with four high power port (HPP) connectors on one end and one HPP on the other end. The portable panels fold out and are set up by consumers. They are designed for camping and other applications. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Goal Zero to receive a refund of the purchase price in the original form of payment for the recalled Series Combiners. Consumers should register for a refund on the firm’s website and then discard the recalled product in the trash in accordance with any local and state ordinances. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of fires involving property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at www.goalzero.com and other websites from October 2023 through September 2024 for about $70 when sold separately and when sold as part of a kit.
Importer(s):

Goal Zero LLC, of Draper, Utah

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-159
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Goal Zero Solar Series Combiner Cables for Solar Panels
Goal Zero Recalls Solar Series Combiner Cables for Solar Panels Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled combiner cables can malfunction when used with Nomad-series solar panels, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Prestige Excellence and Prestige Solo Trimax Boiler
Triangle Tube Recalls Prestige and Aerco Esteem Gas Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazard; Two Deaths Reported

The boilers can release carbon monoxide (CO) due to delayed ignitions or component damage, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Recalled VH2Whole Room Heater
Vornado Air Recalls VH2 Whole Room Heaters Due to Electric Shock and Fire Hazards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The power cord can partially detach from the heater enclosure, which can lead to cord damage over time, posing electric shock and fire hazards.

Recalled Samurai Mini Smoke Alarm - front
Three61 Recalls Samurai Mini Smoke Alarms Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire; Sold Exclusively by HSN

The smoke alarms can malfunction and fail to alert consumers of a fire, posing a risk of smoke inhalation or death. Smoke sensitivity tests performed on the alarms by CPSC found that one of the detectors that was tested failed to alert when exposed to pre-determined concentrations of smoke.

Recalled Academy Sports + Outdoors Redfield 12-Gun Fireproof Safe
Academy Sports + Outdoors Recalls Redfield 12- and 18-Gun Fireproof Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

The mechanical internal locking plates can fail to align and allow unauthorized users to open the gun safes, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.

Recalled Natural Gas + CO Alarm
New Cosmos USA Recalls Combination Natural Gas and Carbon Monoxide Alarms Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to the Presence of Natural Gas and to the Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

After alerting consumers to the presence of natural gas or carbon monoxide, the recalled alarm can go into sleep mode when the alert lasts less than four minutes. During this time, the alarms can fail to detect and alert consumers to a new incidence of natural gas or carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product