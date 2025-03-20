 Skip to main content

Woolite Delicates Detergent Recalled by Reckitt Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

  • Recalled Woolite Delicates detergent, 50-fluid-ounces
  • Recalled Woolite Delicates detergent, 50-fluid-ounces and location of lot code and SKU
Name of Product:
Woolite Delicates detergent in 50-fluid-ounce bottles
Hazard:

The recalled products can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas oleovorans, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body through the eyes or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 20, 2025
Units:

About 16,200

Consumer Contact

Reckitt at 800-228-4722 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at ConsumerCare_USA@reckitt.com, or online at https://www.woolite.us/Voluntary-Recall/ or at https://www.woolite.us/ and click on “Voluntary Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 50-fluid-ounce bottles of Woolite Delicates detergent (SKU 62338-72724) with lot codes S24364, S24365 and S24366, sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The lot code is printed at the top of the back of the bottle. The bottles are white with a light pink label and cap. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Woolite Delicates detergent with lot codes S24364, S24365 and S24366 and contact Reckitt for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should write their name and “Recalled” in permanent marker on the back of the product, then take a photo with the UPC and lot code visible, and email the photo to ConsumerCare_USA@reckitt.com. Once consumers receive their refund, they should dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal. Do not attempt to recycle the product bottle.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Sold exclusively on Amazon.com in January 2025 for between $14 and $17.
Manufacturer(s):
Reckitt Benckiser LLC, of Parsippany, New Jersey
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-189
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

