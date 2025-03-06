 Skip to main content

Taylor Water Technologies Recalls Phosphate Reagent Bottles Sold with Test Kits Due to Risk of Severe Chemical Burns; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child-Resistant Packaging

  • Recalled Phosphate Reagent #1 bottle sold within the Taylor Phosphate Test Kits
  • Taylor Phosphate Test Kit with recalled Phosphate Reagent #1 bottle
Name of Product:
Phosphate Reagent #1 Bottles sold within the Taylor Phosphate Test Kits
Hazard:

The recalled Taylor Water Technologies reagent bottles sold with test kits contain sulfuric acid, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging for the bottle with sulfuric acid is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns to the skin or eyes and internal corrosive burns, if ingested.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
March 06, 2025
Units:

About 10,000

Consumer Contact

Taylor Water Technologies at 800-837-8548 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via the online contact form at https://www.taylortechnologies.com/en/content/contact-customer-service, or by visiting https://www.taylortechnologies.com and clicking on “Recall Information” under the Resource Center tab at the top of the page for more information or at https://www.taylortechnologies.com/en/content/recall-information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the replacement reagent #1 bottles sold with Taylor Phosphate Test Kits #K-1106 and also sold separately. The kits are used to test the level of phosphate in water for pools, spas and aquariums. The water testing kits are labeled with the brand name “Taylor,” the kit name “Phosphate Test” and part number “K-1106.” The bottle in the kit that contains sulfuric acid is labeled with the brand name “Taylor,” product name “Phosphate Reagent #1,” part number “R-0980” and “A Size: 22 mL (.75 oz).” The replacement reagent bottle that is sold separately has the same label. Phosphate Reagent #1 has a shelf-life of 24 months.  

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled Phosphate Reagent #1 bottles immediately, place them in a safe and secure location away from the reach of children and contact Taylor Water Technologies for information on how to properly dispose of the recalled bottle and obtain a free replacement bottle. Only unexpired Phosphate Reagent #1 bottles are included in this recall and eligible for the free replacement. Taylor Water Technologies is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.taylortechnologies.com and other websites and in pool and aquarium stores nationwide from August 2022 through August 2024 for about $13 for the reagent bottles and $56 for the kits that include the reagent bottles.
Manufacturer(s):
Taylor Water Technologies LLC, of Sparks, Maryland
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-173

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

