Taylor Water Technologies Recalls Phosphate Reagent Bottles Sold with Test Kits Due to Risk of Severe Chemical Burns; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child-Resistant Packaging

The recalled Taylor Water Technologies reagent bottles sold with test kits contain sulfuric acid, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging for the bottle with sulfuric acid is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns to the skin or eyes and internal corrosive burns, if ingested.
About 10,000
Taylor Water Technologies at 800-837-8548 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via the online contact form at https://www.taylortechnologies.com/en/content/contact-customer-service, or by visiting https://www.taylortechnologies.com and clicking on “Recall Information” under the Resource Center tab at the top of the page for more information or at https://www.taylortechnologies.com/en/content/recall-information.
This recall involves the replacement reagent #1 bottles sold with Taylor Phosphate Test Kits #K-1106 and also sold separately. The kits are used to test the level of phosphate in water for pools, spas and aquariums. The water testing kits are labeled with the brand name “Taylor,” the kit name “Phosphate Test” and part number “K-1106.” The bottle in the kit that contains sulfuric acid is labeled with the brand name “Taylor,” product name “Phosphate Reagent #1,” part number “R-0980” and “A Size: 22 mL (.75 oz).” The replacement reagent bottle that is sold separately has the same label. Phosphate Reagent #1 has a shelf-life of 24 months.
Consumers should stop using the recalled Phosphate Reagent #1 bottles immediately, place them in a safe and secure location away from the reach of children and contact Taylor Water Technologies for information on how to properly dispose of the recalled bottle and obtain a free replacement bottle. Only unexpired Phosphate Reagent #1 bottles are included in this recall and eligible for the free replacement. Taylor Water Technologies is contacting all known purchasers directly.
