 Skip to main content

Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls 2024 Arctic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard

  • Recalled Artic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobile (black)
  • Recalled Artic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobile (white)
Name of Product:
2024 Arctic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobiles
Hazard:

The pin on the u-joint of the steering knuckle was not swagged correctly, which can allow the pin to come out of the u-joint and cause the rider to lose steering control, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 25, 2024
Units:

About 600

Consumer Contact

Textron Specialized Vehicles at 800-279-2281 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at arcticcatwarranty@textron.com, or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/ and select Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 2024 Arctic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobiles, sold in various colors. The model name is depicted as an “M” in the shape of a mountain and is printed on the side panels of the snowmobiles. The 10th digit of the VIN is “R”. The VIN number is stamped on the tunnel section or the decal on the top/rear of the tunnel.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the 2024 Arctic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobile, and contact their local authorized Arctic Cat dealer for a free inspection of the steering column u-joint and free repair, if needed. The steering post joint on the Snowmobile will be inspected. If the pin is properly swagged, there is no repair needed. If the steering post joint pin was not properly swagged, the entire steering post assembly will be replaced.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of cross pins that have become loose or have fallen out. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from September 2023 through June 2024 for between $14,500 and $16,100.
Manufacturer(s):
Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Georgia
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-317
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Hover-1 Dynamo e-scooter
DGL Group Recalls Hover-1 Dynamo E-Scooters Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Crash Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com

The e-scooter’s brakes can fail, posing a risk of serious injury and crash hazard.

Recalled Artic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobile (black)
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls 2024 Arctic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard

The pin on the u-joint of the steering knuckle was not swagged correctly, which can allow the pin to come out of the u-joint and cause the rider to lose steering control, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled Razor Icon electric scooter
Razor Recalls Icon Electric Scooters Due to Fall Hazard

The downtube of the recalled electric scooter can separate from the floorboard during use, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Golf Grip Solvent, 8-Ounce
Torquay eTrading Recalls Essential Values Golf Grip Solvent and Golf Grip Kits Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act

The recalled cleaning product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it is deceptively labeled as “Safe and Non-Toxic” and lacks the required cautionary statements for petroleum distillates, posing a risk of poisoning to consumers.

Recalled MULE PRO-FXT 1000 LE in Metallic Sierra Blue
Kawasaki USA Recalls Mule PRO 1000 Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

When starting the engine, improper combustion can occur, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled iFIT ProForm Rapid Strike 50 LB Adjustable Dumbbell Set
iFIT Recalls ProForm 50 LB Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an impact injury hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product