Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls 2024 Arctic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard

The pin on the u-joint of the steering knuckle was not swagged correctly, which can allow the pin to come out of the u-joint and cause the rider to lose steering control, posing a crash hazard.
About 600
Textron Specialized Vehicles at 800-279-2281 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at arcticcatwarranty@textron.com, or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/ and select Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2024 Arctic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobiles, sold in various colors. The model name is depicted as an “M” in the shape of a mountain and is printed on the side panels of the snowmobiles. The 10th digit of the VIN is “R”. The VIN number is stamped on the tunnel section or the decal on the top/rear of the tunnel.
Consumers should immediately stop using the 2024 Arctic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobile, and contact their local authorized Arctic Cat dealer for a free inspection of the steering column u-joint and free repair, if needed. The steering post joint on the Snowmobile will be inspected. If the pin is properly swagged, there is no repair needed. If the steering post joint pin was not properly swagged, the entire steering post assembly will be replaced.
The firm has received six reports of cross pins that have become loose or have fallen out. No injuries have been reported.
