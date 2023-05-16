Kawasaki USA Recalls Mule PRO 1000 Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

When starting the engine, improper combustion can occur, posing a fire hazard.
About 19,100
Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.kawasaki.com/en-us/owner-center/recalls or online at www.kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2024 Mule PRO-FX™ 1000, PRO-FXR™1000 and PRO-FXT™ 1000 utility vehicles. The four wheel, off-highway utility vehicles were sold in Metallic Sierra Blue, Metallic Onyx Black, Firecracker Red, Ice Gray, TRUETIMBER® Strata, Metallic Titanium, and Metallic Stardust White colors. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the forward frame rail below the seat. The model name and model code are printed on the owner’s manual.
|Model Numbers
|Model Name
|VIN
|UPC / Date Codes Assembly Date
|Retail Price
|KAT1000ARFNN / ARFNL
|MULE PRO-FXT 1000 LE
|JKAATCA12RB500001
|5/10/2023
|$18,799
|KAF1000LRFNN/LRFNL
|MULE PRO-FX 1000 HD Edition
|JKAAFCL17RB500001
|5/16/2023
|$16,799
|KAF1000MRFNN/MRFNL
|MULE PRO-FXR 1000
|JKAAFCM19RB500001
|5/23/2023
|$15,099
|KAF1000NRFNN/NRFNL
|MULE PRO-FXR 1000 LE
|JKAAFCN10RB500001
|5/23/2023
|$16,199
|KAT1000BRFNN/BRFNL
|MULE PRO-FXT 1000 LE Camo
|JKAATCB14RB500001
|5/10/2023
|$18,899
|KAT1000CRFNN/CRFNL
|MULE PRO-FXT 1000 LE Ranch Edition
|JKAATCC16RB500001
|5/9/2023
|$20,399
|KAT1000DRFNN/DRFNL
|MULE PRO-FXT 1000 Platinum Ranch Edition
|JKAATCD18RB500001
|5/9/2023
|$21,899
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. A technician will reprogram the ECU and install a sub-harness on the vehicle. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Kawasaki has received three reports of fires occurring during engine start up. No injuries have been reported.
