 Skip to main content

Kawasaki USA Recalls Mule PRO 1000 Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled MULE PRO-FXT 1000 LE in Metallic Sierra Blue
  • Recalled MULE PRO-FXT 1000 LE in Metallic Onyx Black
  • Recalled MULE PRO-FX 1000 HD Edition in Firecracker Red
  • Recalled MULE PRO-FXR 1000 in Metallic Sierra Blue
  • Recalled MULE PRO-FXR 1000 LE in Ice Gray
  • Recalled MULE PRO-FXT 1000 LE Camo in TRUETIMBER Strata
  • Recalled MULE PRO-FXT 1000 LE Ranch Edition in Metallic Titanium
  • Recalled MULE PRO-FXT 1000 Platinum Ranch Edition in Metallic Stardust White
Name of Product:
2024 Kawasaki Mule PRO 1000 Off-Highway Utility Vehicles
Hazard:

When starting the engine, improper combustion can occur, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 25, 2024
Units:

About 19,100

Consumer Contact

Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.kawasaki.com/en-us/owner-center/recalls or online at www.kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 2024 Mule PRO-FX™ 1000, PRO-FXR™1000 and PRO-FXT™ 1000 utility vehicles. The four wheel, off-highway utility vehicles were sold in Metallic Sierra Blue, Metallic Onyx Black, Firecracker Red, Ice Gray, TRUETIMBER® Strata, Metallic Titanium, and Metallic Stardust White colors. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the forward frame rail below the seat. The model name and model code are printed on the owner’s manual.

Model NumbersModel NameVINUPC / Date Codes Assembly DateRetail Price
KAT1000ARFNN / ARFNLMULE PRO-FXT 1000 LE JKAATCA12RB500001 5/10/2023$18,799 
KAF1000LRFNN/LRFNLMULE PRO-FX 1000 HD Edition JKAAFCL17RB500001 5/16/2023$16,799 
KAF1000MRFNN/MRFNLMULE PRO-FXR 1000 JKAAFCM19RB500001 5/23/2023$15,099 
KAF1000NRFNN/NRFNLMULE PRO-FXR 1000 LE JKAAFCN10RB500001 5/23/2023$16,199 
KAT1000BRFNN/BRFNLMULE PRO-FXT 1000 LE CamoJKAATCB14RB500001 5/10/2023$18,899 
KAT1000CRFNN/CRFNLMULE PRO-FXT 1000 LE Ranch Edition JKAATCC16RB500001 5/9/2023$20,399 
KAT1000DRFNN/DRFNLMULE PRO-FXT 1000 Platinum Ranch Edition JKAATCD18RB500001 5/9/2023$21,899 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. A technician will reprogram the ECU and install a sub-harness on the vehicle. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Kawasaki has received three reports of fires occurring during engine start up. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Kawasaki dealers nationwide from June 2023 through April 2024 for between $15,100 and $21,900.
Manufacturer(s):
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A., of Lincoln, Neb.
Distributor(s):
Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., of Foothill Ranch, Calif.
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-312

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Hover-1 Dynamo e-scooter
DGL Group Recalls Hover-1 Dynamo E-Scooters Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Crash Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com

The e-scooter’s brakes can fail, posing a risk of serious injury and crash hazard.

Recalled Artic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobile (black)
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls 2024 Arctic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard

The pin on the u-joint of the steering knuckle was not swagged correctly, which can allow the pin to come out of the u-joint and cause the rider to lose steering control, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled Razor Icon electric scooter
Razor Recalls Icon Electric Scooters Due to Fall Hazard

The downtube of the recalled electric scooter can separate from the floorboard during use, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Golf Grip Solvent, 8-Ounce
Torquay eTrading Recalls Essential Values Golf Grip Solvent and Golf Grip Kits Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act

The recalled cleaning product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because it is deceptively labeled as “Safe and Non-Toxic” and lacks the required cautionary statements for petroleum distillates, posing a risk of poisoning to consumers.

Recalled MULE PRO-FXT 1000 LE in Metallic Sierra Blue
Kawasaki USA Recalls Mule PRO 1000 Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

When starting the engine, improper combustion can occur, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled iFIT ProForm Rapid Strike 50 LB Adjustable Dumbbell Set
iFIT Recalls ProForm 50 LB Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an impact injury hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product