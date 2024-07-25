Razor Recalls Icon Electric Scooters Due to Fall Hazard

Description:

This recall involves all Razor Icon electric scooters with the following model and serial numbers. The model number is printed in the lower right corner of the label located on the bottom of the deck. The serial number is printed below the bar code on the same label with “31”, and on the back of the charger.

Model Numbers Serial Numbers (first 8 digits) 13110003 31EK30-01 or 31EK30-02 13110005 31EK30-01 or 31EK30-02 13110040 31EK20-01 or 31EK20-02 13110042 31EK20-01 or 31EK20-02 13110060 31EK60-01 13110061 31EK60-01 13110062 31EK90-01 13110063 31EK90-01 13110084 31EK10-01

The Razor Icons were sold in the following colors: black, blue, orange, pink and red. Razor is printed in large lettering on the stem of the handlebars and the floorboard.

Note: Lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this battery in the trash.