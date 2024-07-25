 Skip to main content

Razor Recalls Icon Electric Scooters Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Razor Icon electric scooter
  • Serial Number sticker located on front left side of the deck with serial number beginning with “31”
Name of Product:
Razor Icon electric scooters
Hazard:

The downtube of the recalled electric scooter can separate from the floorboard during use, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 25, 2024
Units:

About 7,300

Consumer Contact

Razor toll-free at 866-467-2967 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.razor.com/iconrecall or at www.razor.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Razor Icon electric scooters with the following model and serial numbers. The model number is printed in the lower right corner of the label located on the bottom of the deck. The serial number is printed below the bar code on the same label with “31”, and on the back of the charger. 

Model NumbersSerial Numbers (first 8 digits)
1311000331EK30-01 or 31EK30-02
1311000531EK30-01 or 31EK30-02
1311004031EK20-01 or 31EK20-02
1311004231EK20-01 or 31EK20-02
1311006031EK60-01
1311006131EK60-01
1311006231EK90-01
1311006331EK90-01
1311008431EK10-01

The Razor Icons were sold in the following colors: black, blue, orange, pink and red. Razor is printed in large lettering on the stem of the handlebars and the floorboard.

Note: Lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this battery in the trash.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact Razor to receive a refund or coupon. Consumers with proof of purchase for recalled scooters bought on or after March 11, 2023, can receive a full refund. All other consumers can request a $700 coupon for a future purchase on razor.com or a $300 refund. Consumers will be asked to remove the handlebar, and return only the handlebar to Razor. Razor will send consumers a prepaid shipping label and pouch for the return. The scooter’s lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of in accordance with any local and state laws, and not in the trash. The rest of the scooter should be disposed of separately in accordance with any local and state laws.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 34 reports of partial or complete downtube separation with two reported injuries, including bruising.

Sold At:
Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Razor.com and other websites from September 2022 through March 2024 for about $600.
Manufacturer(s):
Razor USA LLC, of Cerritos, Calif.
Importer(s):

Razor USA LLC, of Cerritos, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-313
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

