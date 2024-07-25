iFIT Recalls ProForm 50 LB Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an impact injury hazard.
About 54,400 (In addition, about 650 sold in Canada)
iFIT toll-free at 833-680-4348 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at pamsdb20-recall@ifit.com, www.proform.com/product-recalls, or online at www.proform.com and click on “Voluntary Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the ProForm Rapid Strike 50 LB Adjustable Dumbbell Set, model PAMSDB20. The dumbbells were sold in black and include handles, weight plates and a molded plastic tray. The dumbbells adjust from 5 to 50 pounds in 5-pound increments using a manual selection pin, while the weights are nested in the base. The model number is printed on a sticker under the lip at the base of the molded tray.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ProForm Rapid Strike 50 LB Adjustable Dumbbell Sets, and contact iFIT to receive a free repair in the form of a replacement for the molded tray. iFIT is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received eight reports of weight plates dislodging during use with three resulting in injuries, including contusions and abrasions.
iFIT Inc., f/k/a Icon Health & Fitness, of Logan, Utah
