iFIT Recalls ProForm 50 LB Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Name of Product:
ProForm Rapid Strike 50 LB Adjustable Dumbbell Sets
Hazard:

The weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an impact injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 25, 2024
Units:

About 54,400 (In addition, about 650 sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

iFIT toll-free at 833-680-4348 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at pamsdb20-recall@ifit.com, www.proform.com/product-recalls, or online at www.proform.com and click on “Voluntary Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the ProForm Rapid Strike 50 LB Adjustable Dumbbell Set, model PAMSDB20. The dumbbells were sold in black and include handles, weight plates and a molded plastic tray. The dumbbells adjust from 5 to 50 pounds in 5-pound increments using a manual selection pin, while the weights are nested in the base. The model number is printed on a sticker under the lip at the base of the molded tray.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ProForm Rapid Strike 50 LB Adjustable Dumbbell Sets, and contact iFIT to receive a free repair in the form of a replacement for the molded tray. iFIT is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received eight reports of weight plates dislodging during use with three resulting in injuries, including contusions and abrasions.

Sold At:
ProForm.com, Amazon.com, DicksSportingGoods.com, Lowes.com and Walmart.com from February 2021 through May 2024 for about $350.
Importer(s):

iFIT Inc., f/k/a Icon Health & Fitness, of Logan, Utah

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
24-310

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

