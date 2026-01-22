Johnson Health Tech Expands Recall to Include Matrix Retail and Vision Treadmills Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Matrix Retail models T30, TF30, T50, TF50, and T75 treadmills, and Vision models T9800, TF20, T40, and T80 treadmills with certain serial numbers. The treadmills have a running platform that measures 60 inches long by 20 inches wide, a 33-inch-wide console, and were sold with a straight power cord with no power cord bracket. “Matrix” or “Vision” is printed on the treadmill and treadmill belt. The model number and frame serial number are located on the lower front crossbar near the power switch. The serial number includes the letters TM, a three-digit model number, and the manufacture date in YY/MM format followed by a five-digit serial. The recalled treadmills were manufactured from June 2007 through January 2024 and do not come with a power cord bracket.



This recall is an expansion of the prior recall of Matrix T1 and T3 Series Commercial Treadmills, which were also recalled because the power cord can become loose from the treadmill’s power socket. The remedy in the prior recall of commercial treadmills is a power cord bracket that requires tools for installation. For this recall expansion, the remedy for consumers is a power cord with an automatic locking-style plug that does not require any tools for installation.