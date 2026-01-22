 Skip to main content

Johnson Health Tech Expands Recall to Include Matrix Retail and Vision Treadmills Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Matrix Retail T30 (TM729) Treadmill
  • Recalled Matrix Retail TF30 (TM693, TM693B) Treadmill
  • Recalled Matrix Retail T50 (TM695, TM767) Treadmill
  • Recalled Matrix Retail TF50 Treadmill (TM694, TM694B, TM768)
  • Recalled Matrix Retail T75 (TM703, TM703B, TM703C, TM703E) Treadmill
  • Recalled Vision T9800 (TM87) Treadmill
  • Recalled Vision TF20 (TM432, TM432C) Treadmill
  • Recalled Vision T40 (TM433, TM433C) Treadmill
  • Recalled Vision T80 (TM445) Treadmill
  • Location of model and serial number on lower front crossbar
Name of Product:
Matrix Retail T30, TF30, T50, TF50, and T75 treadmills, Vision T9800, TF20, T40, and T80 treadmills
Hazard:

The power cord can become loose from the treadmill’s power socket, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 22, 2026
Units:

About 47,000

Consumer Contact

Johnson Health Tech North America toll-free at 800-211-4590 from 
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at retailpowercord@johnsonfit.com or online at https://matrixhomefitness.com/recalls or at https://recalls.visionfitness.com/ and click on “Recalls” for more information.
 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Matrix Retail models T30, TF30, T50, TF50, and T75 treadmills, and Vision models T9800, TF20, T40, and T80 treadmills with certain serial numbers. The treadmills have a running platform that measures 60 inches long by 20 inches wide, a 33-inch-wide console, and were sold with a straight power cord with no power cord bracket. “Matrix” or “Vision” is printed on the treadmill and treadmill belt. The model number and frame serial number are located on the lower front crossbar near the power switch. The serial number includes the letters TM, a three-digit model number, and the manufacture date in YY/MM format followed by a five-digit serial. The recalled treadmills were manufactured from June 2007 through January 2024 and do not come with a power cord bracket.  

This recall is an expansion of the prior recall of Matrix T1 and T3 Series Commercial Treadmills, which were also recalled because the power cord can become loose from the treadmill’s power socket. The remedy in the prior recall of commercial treadmills is a power cord bracket that requires tools for installation. For this recall expansion, the remedy for consumers is a power cord with an automatic locking-style plug that does not require any tools for installation.

 

 Model Name/ NumberRecalled Serial Number(s) or Range
Matrix RetailT30 (TM729)TM7291709CA00001 - TM7292104C00380
TF30 (TM693, TM693B)

TM6931606CA00001 - TM6931705CA00178

TM693B1707CA00001 - TM693B2201C00601

T50 (TM695, TM767)

TM6951607CA00001 - TM6952009C00840

TM7672009C00001 - TM76722011C00051

TF50 (TM694, TM694B, TM768)

TM6941607CA00001 - TM69482009C00514

TM694B1605C00008 - TM694B2009K03263

TM7682009C00001 - TM7682104C00580

T75 (TM703, TM703B, TM703C, TM703E) 

TM7031607CA00001 - TM70381903C00088

TM70382311C00229

TM703B1609CA00015 - TM703B1908C00050

TM703B2309C00164, TM703B2311C00282

TM703C1810C00001 - TM703C2212C00127

TM703C2305C00049, TM703C2308C00409

TM703E2304C00002 - TM703E2401C00087

VisionT9800 (TM87)TM87D070600070, TM87D080600128, TM87D0940059, TM87D120100125, and TM87D1206000127
TF20 (TM432, TM432C)

TM4321108BD00255 - TM4321610CA00033

TM432C1210CA00002 - TM432C1606CA00200

T40 (TM433, TM433C)

TM4331201BD00466 - TM4331510BD00004

TM433C1408CJ00001 - TM433C1602CA00631

T80 (TM445)

TM4451210BC00001 - TM4451505BC00150

TM4451212BD00002 - TM4451406BD00125

Remedy:

Consumers should inspect their treadmills to confirm whether they have a power cord bracket installed on the unit.  If there is no power cord bracket, consumers should ensure that the power cord is completely inserted into the treadmill’s power socket before each use, until the treadmill is repaired. Consumers should contact Johnson Health Tech North America to receive a free replacement power cord with an automatic locking-style plug by mail for self-installation. To facilitate consumer participation in this recall, the installation of the replacement power cord does not require any tools.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 27 reports of overheating at the power cord-socket connection. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
JFW, G&G Fitness, Precision Fitness, Fitness Expo, Fitcorp USA, Better Body Fitness of Montana Inc, BGI Fitness, Treadmill Outlet, Colorado Home Fitness and other retailers, and online at matrixhomefitness.com, visionfitness.com and various other online retailers from April 2012 through May 2025 for between $2,100 and $8,100.
Importer(s):

Johnson Health Tech Trading, Inc., of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-203
Fast Track Recall

