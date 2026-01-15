 Skip to main content

R.X.Y Bicycle Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violates Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets

  • Recalled R.X.Y Bicycle Helmet
Name of Product:
R.X.Y Bicycle Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the impact attenuation, positional stability, labeling and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 15, 2026
Units:

About 170

Consumer Contact

R.X.Y by email at RXY-recall@outlook.com or on Amazon.com Seller Profile: R.X.Y more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves R.X.Y-branded adult bike helmets. The recalled helmets were sold in one size fitting a head circumference of about 22.44 to 24.41 inches. The helmets are blue with black and have gray padding, black straps with a silver reflective pattern in the center and a black and red buckle with a gray chin strap. The helmets have a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting. Item number “Kx012” is printed on the helmet’s instruction manual.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact R.X.Y for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting the straps and uploading photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to RXY-recall@outlook.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from September 2025 through November 2025 for about $23.
Retailer:

Tanghexianjinyuanliyueshangmao Co., Ltd. (Tanghe County Jinyuan Liyue Commerce and Trade Co., Ltd.) dba R.X.Y, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-188

